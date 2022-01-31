Boldy's breakout continues to fuel Wild

Skip to main content

Boldy's breakout leads Wild over Islanders

The rookie has ignited the Wild since his callup.
Matt Boldy

The Minnesota Wild were one of the best teams in the NHL before Matt Boldy showed up. But since the rookie made his debut, the Wild have hit an extra gear.

Boldy's presence was felt on Sunday night as the Wild picked up a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. With a goal and an assist, Boldy played a key role in the victory and has helped Minnesota post an 8-0-1 record since his call-up on Jan. 6.

One of the areas Boldy has made an impact is on the power play. Prior to Boldy's arrival, the Wild were converting on just 16.8 percent (17-of-101) of their chances with the man advantage. But in the eight games since his callup, that number had jumped to 24 percent (6-for-25) entering Sunday night.

After the Wild got on the board with an unassisted goal by Brandon Duhaime, the power play success continued. With the puck along the end boards, Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov were able to wrestle it free and find Joel Eriksson Ek to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

Boldy has also unlocked the potential of Kevin Fiala. The Wild winger had just seven goals and 14 assists before Boldy's arrival but has 10 points in eight games with the rookie on his line.

Fiala's hot streak continued when he assisted on Boldy's goal in the second period. Boldy's deflection on a shot by Victor Rask gave Fiala points in his last 11 games, which is the longest active streak in the NHL and put Minnesota ahead 3-1.

Plays like that are a big reason why Wild fans are excited about Boldy's potential. Despite missing the first month of the year with a fractured ankle, Boldy has shined since his call-up, scoring four goals with five assists in nine games.

Despite Boldy's play, the Islanders found a way to stay in the game. A turnover by Duhaime allowed Ross Johnston to cut the lead down to 3-2 but Kaprizov answered with his 18th goal of the year to put Minnesota ahead 4-2.

New York made things interesting with a power play goal from Oliver Wahlstrom but Kaapo Kähkönen finished off a 40-save night by fending off a late rush and giving the Wild their fifth straight victory.

The Wild (27-10-3) will play their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

Next Up

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's breakout continues to fuel Wild

The rookie has ignited the Wild since his callup.

Ben Johnson
MN Gophers

Loss to Badgers reveals one of Ben Johnson's biggest challenges

The Gophers need to end the Badgers' pipeline in Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 11.42.58 AM
MN News

Hazelden Betty Ford addiction center partially evacuated Saturday

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City was evacuated Saturday evening.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Ryans, O'Connell, Harbaugh in the mix for Vikings job

Two of the three are scheduled for 2nd interviews, according to a report.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

USMNT to play in St. Paul in extreme cold, subzero wind chill

The current forecast calls for a wind chill of around -15F at kickoff.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend slams Rick Spielman on Twitter

After Rick Spielman's media tour, Zimmer's girlfriend has broken her silence.

1024px-Tom_Brady_and_Jim_Harbaugh_(29670419961)
MN Vikings

If the Vikings hire Jim Harbaugh, the franchise belongs to him

Multiple reports came Saturday that Harbaugh will interview with Minnesota

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to interview Jim Harbaugh for head coaching position

Michigan's head coach has been contemplating a return to the NFL.

Screen Shot 2022-01-29 at 4.48.35 PM
MN News

Police surround Kwik Trip in Duluth, armed person inside

Police say all the people who were inside the store are out safely.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rice County deputy hits, kills woman with his squad car

The State Patrol says the woman was struck in Morristown around 2 a.m.

thermostat
MN News

Some Duluth residents now being asked to keep homes at 62 all weekend

A disruption to a gas main Thursday night has prompted the city to ask some residents to keep their homes at 62 degrees.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

5 ways the Minnesota Wild can get even better

Despite three straight losses, the Wild enter play Friday atop the Western Conference standings.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov's injury overshadows Wild's win over Bruins

Matt Boldy scored his first career goal but the status of the Wild superstar is a major concern.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Tempers flare as Wild hammer Canadiens

Montreal was anything but polite after the Wild picked up an 8-2 victory.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kevin Fiala's two goals lead Wild over Ducks

Fiala has six goals in the past seven games.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild salvage series split with Kings

A physical battle led to a 5-3 win for the Wild.

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild's playoff series against Vegas

The Wild seem to have the advantage, but can they win their first playoff series since 2015?

Zach Parise
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild ahead of the 2021 season

The Wild have several exciting pieces and a new division, but will it spell success in 2021?