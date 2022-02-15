Skip to main content
Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild currently has the best of both worlds. They have a team that can compete with the best in the NHL but they also have a young core that can provide hope for the future.

That young nucleus was on center stage Monday night as Matt Boldy netted a hat trick in the Wild's 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings showed no love to the Wild early scoring two goals in the first four minutes. But after Dylan Larkin and Gustav Lindstrom put Detroit on the board, Boldy stopped on a dime and flipped a wrister past Alex Nedeljkovic to make it 2-1.

Boldy scored again 2:30 later, taking advantage of a lethargic penalty kill by the Red Wings and tying the game at 2-2.

The game was tied in the second period when the bromance between Mats Zucarello and Kirill Kaprizov led to a beautiful give-and-go. Kaprizov's wrister went top shelf to score his 21st goal of the season and give Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

But despite the highlight from Kaprizov, the night belonged to Boldy. With the Wild on the power play, Boldy received a pass from Jared Spurgeon and his shot deflected off the post and the back of Alex Nedeljkovic to send the hats onto the ice.

Boldy became the fourth rookie and 20th player in Wild history to record a hat trick. He's also the third rookie to accomplish the feat in the past year along with Kaprizov (March 12, 2021) and Rem Pitlick (Nov. 13, 2021).

With the Wild in control, Joel Eriksson Ek found the scoresheet, scoring his 14th goal of the season. But Detroit rallied with goals from Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner to make it a 5-4 game.

The Red Wings tried to make a final push for the tying goal but Kaprizov added an empty netter and Ryan Hartman scored his 19th goal of the season to help Minnesota come away with a victory.

The Wild (30-11-3) will look to keep rolling as they travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

