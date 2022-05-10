Boys volleyball falls 1 vote shy of becoming sanctioned MSHSL activity

A 48-member committee that meets once a year on behalf of the Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday against adopting boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school league sport.

The Representative Assembly legislative body of the MSHSL fell one vote shy of adding boys volleyball, meaning boys volleyball – which has around 50 member schools with teams – will remain a club sport rather than MSHSL-supported league.

The final vote was 31-17. Last year, the vote to adopt boys volleyball fell two votes shy.

Two-thirds votes (32 of 48) are needed to pass a proposal.

