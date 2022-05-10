Skip to main content
Boys volleyball falls 1 vote shy of becoming sanctioned MSHSL activity

It fell two votes shy a year ago, and just one vote this year.

Credit: K.M. Klemencic via Flickr

It fell two votes shy a year ago, and just one vote this year.

A 48-member committee that meets once a year on behalf of the Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday against adopting boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school league sport. 

The Representative Assembly legislative body of the MSHSL fell one vote shy of adding boys volleyball, meaning boys volleyball – which has around 50 member schools with teams – will remain a club sport rather than MSHSL-supported league.

The final vote was 31-17. Last year, the vote to adopt boys volleyball fell two votes shy. 

Two-thirds votes (32 of 48) are needed to pass a proposal. 

This is a developing story. 

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

The 18-year-old from Brainerd crashed her SUV into a tree Saturday afternoon.

RobGronkowskiHopkinsHSAppearance
MN Sports

Why was Rob Gronkowski at Hopkins High School on Monday?

Gronk and his brothers competed against some of the members of the school's girls basketball team.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

