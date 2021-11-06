Brackets for the Minnesota high school football state tournament

Section championship Friday is a wrap and just three more high school football section title games remain before the brackets for the 2021 state tournament are finalized.

But because the brackets are preset and teams are not seeded for the state tournament, most of the quarterfinal matchups are already set. Here's what the state tournament quarterfinals look like so far, with the three games yet to be played Saturday noted with italics.

6A

Eden Prairie vs. Farmington

Maple Grove vs. Woodbury

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Wayzata

Lakeville South vs. Shakopee

5A

Alexandria vs. Robbinsdale Cooper

Mahtomedi vs. Owatonna or Rochester Mayo

Andover vs. Rogers

Mankato West vs. St. Thomas Academy

4A

Becker vs. Academy of Holy Angels

Kasson-Mantorville vs. Fridley

Grand Rapids vs. Orono

Hutchinson vs. Hill-Murray or Simley

3A

Annandale vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Breck vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Esko vs. New London-Spicer

Dassel-Cokato vs. Fairmont or Waseca

2A

Barnesville vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Minneapolis North vs. Chatfield

Moose Lake/Willow River vs. West Central Area/Ashby

Pipestone vs. Maple River

1A

Minneota vs. Mahnomen/Waubun

Rushford-Peterson vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Deer River vs. New York Mills

Mayer Lutheran vs. Murray County Central

9-Man

Ogilvie vs. Kittson County Central

LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl

Renville County West vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

For the full brackets with game times and locations, check out the Minnesota State High School League website here.