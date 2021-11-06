Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Brackets for the Minnesota high school football state tournament
Brackets for the Minnesota high school football state tournament

Section championship Friday night is in the books and the brackets are loaded.
Credit: Eden Prairie High School Football, Twitter

Section championship Friday is a wrap and just three more high school football section title games remain before the brackets for the 2021 state tournament are finalized. 

But because the brackets are preset and teams are not seeded for the state tournament, most of the quarterfinal matchups are already set. Here's what the state tournament quarterfinals look like so far, with the three games yet to be played Saturday noted with italics. 

6A

  • Eden Prairie vs. Farmington
  • Maple Grove vs. Woodbury
  • St. Michael-Albertville vs. Wayzata
  • Lakeville South vs. Shakopee

5A

  • Alexandria vs. Robbinsdale Cooper
  • Mahtomedi vs. Owatonna or Rochester Mayo
  • Andover vs. Rogers
  • Mankato West vs. St. Thomas Academy

4A

  • Becker vs. Academy of Holy Angels
  • Kasson-Mantorville vs. Fridley
  • Grand Rapids vs. Orono
  • Hutchinson vs. Hill-Murray or Simley

3A

  • Annandale vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
  • Breck vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
  • Esko vs. New London-Spicer
  • Dassel-Cokato vs. Fairmont or Waseca

2A

  • Barnesville vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
  • Minneapolis North vs. Chatfield
  • Moose Lake/Willow River vs. West Central Area/Ashby
  • Pipestone vs. Maple River

1A

  • Minneota vs. Mahnomen/Waubun
  • Rushford-Peterson vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
  • Deer River vs. New York Mills
  • Mayer Lutheran vs. Murray County Central

9-Man

  • Ogilvie vs. Kittson County Central
  • LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross
  • Fertile-Beltrami vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl
  • Renville County West vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

For the full brackets with game times and locations, check out the Minnesota State High School League website here

