November 8, 2021
Brandon Duhaime's two goals help Wild spoil Zach Parise's homecoming

The rookie's performance led Minnesota to its seventh come-from-behind victory this season.
Zach Parise

After nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Zach Parise returned to St. Paul with the New York Islanders on Sunday night. But it was one of the new faces that has replaced him in the lineup that helped the Wild come away with a 5-2 victory.

The Wild gave Parise a warm reception early in the game when they played a video package on the big screen. Although Parise said earlier this week he had moved on, he remains a big part of the Wild's past, ranking third all-time in franchise history in goals scored (199) and points (400).

With the emotions out of the way, the Islanders took the lead when another Minnesota native, Anders Lee scored his third goal of the season late in the first period. But rookie Brandon Duhaime interrupted the "One of Us" party by scoring his second goal of the year to tie the game at 1-1.

Lee put the Islanders back out in front on a 2-on-1 late in the second period but that didn't deter the Wild. In what has become their trademark, Duhaime tied the game up with his second goal of the game in the third before Ryan Hartman put Minnesota out in front with his team-leading fifth goal of the year.

With the Wild out in front, they used a pair of empty net snipes from Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba to score their seventh come-from-behind victory of the season which is the most in the NHL.

The Wild (8-2-0) will head back on the road after Sunday's victory when they open a three-game trip on Wednesday night at Arizona.

Bieber Chappelle
MN Food & Drink

Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle pop in for lunch at Minneapolis restaurant

Special guests!

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' 14-point lead evaporates in OT loss to Ravens

It was more of the same in Baltimore.

Krissy Wendell-Pohl
MN Vikings

Penguins hire hockey legend Krissy Wendell-Pohl as amateur scout

The two-time Olympian and NCAA champion will focus on the Minnesota area.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The Packers quarterback caused a stir with his comments last week.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings lose safety Harrison Smith to COVID-19 list

It's unclear if Smith is vaccinated.

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

Minneapolis police
MN News

8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Shootings were reported on both the north and south sides of the city.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman, 70, accused of pulling fake gun on state trooper

The State Patrol says she was driving while impaired.

Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.03.50 AM
MN News

Charges: 2-month-old baby dies following assault by Mankato father

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, assaulted his daughter in September, according to charges.

u.s. capitol building washington dc
MN News

Here's what's in the historic infrastructure bill that Congress just passed

Minnesota stands to receive billions in aid.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?

