Bring Me The News' sports coverage debuts on FanNation

We have some big changes to announce to Bring Me The News' sports coverage, as today we have debuted on FanNation, a part of the Sports Illustrated Network.

You will be able to find our Bring Me The Sports – FanNation page right here, and it will be the home for all of the content from the BMTN team relating to Minnesota's major teams.

It means that many of the sports stories we share on our social media pages and in our newsletters will link to our FanNation page, rather than BMTN.

The main impact will be on readers who come direct to bringmethenews.com, who will access our sports teams coverage by clicking the FanNation menu option, which will redirect you to Bring Me The Sports – FanNation.

All high school and non-Gophers college sports news will remain in the "Local Sports" section on Bringmethenews.com.

Other than that, nothing will change. All of the content is still written by Bring Me The News' Minnesota-based sports team, we've requested that the FanNation site be designed to look like Bring Me The News, and Bring Me The News is still owned by the same two journalists who took over in 2018.

Here's where you will be able to find Bring Me The News' sports coverage going forward:

Vikings – including all Purple Insider and Matthew Coller content

Twins

Timberwolves

Wild

Lynx

Gophers

United

Whitecaps

Minnesota high school sports

Non-Gophers college sports

Why are we doing this?

It's only fair to be honest about why we're doing this, and that's because it's an opportunity for us to better monetize our sports coverage, and grow our audience as part of the FanNation platform.

Provided it's successful, any extra revenue we make will go back into growing the Bring Me The News editorial team, expanding our coverage, and increasing wages for our employees – as we do with all our profits.

If you have any feedback, let us know by emailing news@bringmethenews.com.

We've also launched a new Bring Me The Sports page on Facebook, which you can find here.