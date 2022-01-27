Broncos hiring Packers OC sparks speculation Rodgers could follow

If you thought the rumors about the Denver Broncos possibly trading for Aaron Rodgers were believable last summer, then just wait until the rumor machine gets going now that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly being hired as head coach of the Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hackett was Denver's top choice and they are signing him before the Jaguars had a chance to interview him. Hackett served three years as the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars before joining the Packers.

So how do the Broncos make sense as a possible landing spot if Rodgers moves on after 17 years in Green Bay? It's really pretty simple:

Broncos have $49 million in cap space

Broncos have assets and draft picks that could help complete a trade

Rodgers reportedly has a great relationship with Hackett

But the buck doesn't stop with Rodgers. According to sports insider Jordan Schultz, who oh by the way was spot-on with his report Wednesday night that the Broncos were "very likely" to hire Hackett, says his sources say Rodgers and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams "would love to team up in Denver."

Schultz's connections suggest that he needs to be taken seriously because he hosts podcasts with Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson and NBA star C.J. McCollum. He knows people. That's a big deal.

And Schultz isn't alone. The Athletic's Jeff Howe is also reporting that there is a "theory in league circles" that the Broncos will look into trading for Rodgers this offseason.

Rodgers carries a $46 million cap hit next season (per OverTheCap) and Adams is a free agent who is definitely going to be one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Green Bay simply can't afford to retain their current roster (not to mention pass rushers Z'Darius Smith and Preston Smith) because they are an estimated $40.1 million over the cap.

Big changes could be coming to Green Bay in the very near future and Denver seems like a very logical place to be monitoring rumors.