October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Browns smother Vikings offense, puts Minnesota back on the brink

The Browns won with a game plan reserved for Mike Zimmer's squad.
Author:
Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings came into Sunday as one of the best offenses in the league. But with a game plan that's usually reserved for Mike Zimmer's squad, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns shut it down in a 14-7 loss.

The Vikings started the game with a 14-play drive that took up half of the first quarter. The balanced march ended when Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson for his 100th touchdown as a Viking and gave Minnesota a 7-0 lead.

But even with the fast start, the offense struggled against the Browns' defense. Minnesota totaled just 255 yards of offense on the afternoon and Cousins was under constant pressure despite being sacked just twice on the afternoon.

The defense held up against the Browns but with Cleveland holding the ball for 35 minutes on the afternoon, it eventually broke after Eric Kendricks was called for a holding penalty on fourth-and-goal.

Kareem Hunt's one-yard touchdown plunge put Cleveland on the board but a miscommunication on the extra point forced Sheldon Richardson to call a timeout the Vikings didn't have. The penalty convinced the Browns to go for two, and Baker Mayfield found Andy Janovich to give Cleveland an 8-7 lead.

Chase McLaughlin's 48-yard field goal at the end of the half sent the Vikings into the half down 11-7 and the second half started on a rough note when Dalvin Cook aggravated his ankle injury.

The injury combined with Cleveland's 184 rushing yards neutralized the Vikings' offense and put them into a 14-7 hole on McLaughlin's second field goal of the game.

The Vikings' offense continued to struggle including Cousins' first interception in his last 226 pass attempts. Although Cook returned to the game late, the running game went out the window on the final drive.

With three seconds remaining, Cousins' last-second heave was knocked to the ground and the Browns sent the Vikings to 1-3.

The loss reinstates many of the concerns that existed prior to last week's victory over Seattle. With Dan Campbell and the Lions visiting U.S. Bank Stadium next week, the Vikings' will have another must-win situation as they look to save their season.

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Browns smother Vikings offense, puts Minnesota back on the brink

The Browns won with a game plan reserved for Mike Zimmer's squad.

police lights
MN News

Police shooting in Mason City follows reports of gunfire

Two people were reportedly injured in the melee.

Amy Potomak
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers’ Amy Potomak scores unreal between-the-legs goal

Hello, SportsCenter Top 10.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

Cook missed last weekend's win over the Seahawks.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Passerby finds body lying on road in Stearns County

The adult male died of an apparent gunshot wound.

ambulance
MN News

Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, hit telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?

Former Sen. David Hann
MN News

MN GOP elects new chair, replacing ousted Jennifer Carnahan

He's a former state senate minority leader.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Autman-Bell's return, defense spark Gophers' rebound vs. Purdue

The Gophers won a soggy game in West Lafayette.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 10.17.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

Apparently some diners couldn't take the heat.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Related

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings miss game-winning field goal, fall to 0-2

Greg Joseph's chip shot attempt as time expired spoiled a late comeback.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings' season on the brink after loss to Bears

The Vikings will need a lot of help to make the playoffs.

Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings need a win in the desert but will they get one on Sunday?

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings can't overcome penalties, late fumble in Cincinnati

The Vikings held themselves back in an overtime loss.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

5 questions for the Vikings-Buccaneers Week 14 matchup

The Vikings will look to solidify their playoff position in the NFC on Sunday.

MN Vikings

Adam Thielen's return couldn't come at a better time for Vikings

In a shocking revelation, the Vikings offense was better with him on the field.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

4 questions for Week 3 game between the Vikings and Titans

Can the Vikings avoid their first 0-3 start since 2013?