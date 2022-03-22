Watch: Buxton crashes into wall to make catch at spring training

Skip to main content
Watch: Byron Buxton crashes into wall to make catch at spring training

Watch: Byron Buxton crashes into wall to make catch at spring training

Let's try to get through this season without a myriad of injuries, OK?

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Let's try to get through this season without a myriad of injuries, OK?

Byron Buxton has a long history of getting hurt while making or attempting to make spectacular catches, so every time he crashes into the wall Twins fans have to hold their breath. 

Exhale, fans. Buxton is fine after making a leaping catch in which he crashed into the wall during Tuesday's spring training game in Florida. 

"Buxton leaps and makes the catch. Buxton does it again crashing into the wall," said TV announcer Dick Bremer. 

Buxton made the catch against fellow Georgia native Matt Olson, and then in the bottom of the first inning Buxton was hit by the first pitch from Braves lefty Max Fried. Again, he's not injured. 

Buxton is in the first year of the seven-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Twins in December. When healthy, he's proved to be one of the best players in baseball, but staying on the field has been a problem. 

Last year, Buxton had 19 homers in 61 games while slashing .306/.358/.607. Those Babe Ruth-like numbers were missed significantly during the other 101 games of the season, but hamstring, hip and hit-by-pitch injuries held him back. 

He's played more than 100 game once during his career (140 games in 2017 when he finished 18th in MVP voting – because in recent seasons he's been hampered by a bruised wrist, concussion symptoms and shoulder surgery. 

