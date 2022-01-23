Byron native Akoya Lee sets NCAA record for points in a game

Byron native Akoya Lee made history on Sunday afternoon, setting an NCAA record with 61 points in Kansas State's 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma.

Lee's performance surpassed former Gopher Rachel Banham (2016) and Long Beach State's Cindy Brown (1987) who shared the record with 60 points in a game. But by shooting 23-of-30 from the floor and 15-of-17 from the free throw line, Lee nearly outscored the Sooners by herself to set the record.

Lee played at Byron High School and has become a star for the Wildcats. She entered Sunday's game averaging 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and was coming of a 25-point, 15-rebound performance against the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday.

With Lee paving the way, the Wildcats are 15-4 and 5-2 in the Big 12 this season.