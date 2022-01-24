Skip to main content

Byron native Ayoka Lee sets NCAA record for points in a game

The Kansas State forward broke a record shared by former Gopher Rachel Banham.


Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Ayoka Lee's name. This falls way below our editorial standards. We apologize to our readers and to Ayoka Lee for the error.

Byron native Ayoka Lee made history on Sunday afternoon, setting an NCAA record with 61 points in Kansas State's 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma.

Lee's performance surpassed former Gopher Rachel Banham (2016) and Long Beach State's Cindy Brown (1987) who shared the record with 60 points in a game. But by shooting 23-of-30 from the floor and 15-of-17 from the free throw line, Lee nearly outscored the Sooners by herself to set the record.

Lee played at Byron High School and has become a star for the Wildcats. She entered Sunday's game averaging 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and was coming of a 25-point, 15-rebound performance against the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday.

With Lee paving the way, the Wildcats are 15-4 and 5-2 in the Big 12 this season.

