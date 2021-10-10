Cameras show intense moment between Cousins, Zimmer after Vikings win

The two had an interesting exchange after Greg Joseph's field goal went through the uprights.

The Minnesota Vikings had an emotional victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday but many are talking about what happened after Greg Joseph's field goal went through the uprights.

On the 54-yarder that sealed the win, cameras showed Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins standing on the sideline. Once the kick went through, Cousins grabbed Zimmer and both exchanged shoves before celebrating with the rest of the team.

Several other cameras show Zimmer and Cousins exchanging words with Zimmer appearing to be restrained by his coaching staff.

Zimmer and Cousins have had a rocky relationship this season with Zimmer criticizing Cousins for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Cousins responded by revealing that the pair had just started watching film together entering his fourth year in Minnesota.

Dating further, Everson Griffen tweeted last offseason that Zimmer didn't want the Vikings to sign Cousins prior to the 2018 season.

But this could also be a celebration after nearly handing the Lions a victory on Sunday.

Whatever it was, it was another entertaining moment from the Vikings' odd couple.