Cameron Dantzler tweets out frustration over playing time

The second-year corner has been benched while Bashaud Breeland continues to struggle.
Cameron Dantzler

The Vikings got a win on Sunday but Cameron Dantzler wasn't as thrilled with the result. The second-year corner played just nine snaps against the Seahawks and took to Twitter Sunday night to voice displeasure over his playing time.

"I'm tired of biting my tongue about this whole situation," Dantzler said. "[For real]..."

Zimmer told reporters on Monday that Dantzler would be "talked to" about the tweet, which has since been deleted.

Dantzler's future looked bright after a strong finish to last season. Over the final seven games, he allowed a 41.9 passer rating when targeted and graded seventh among qualifying cornerbacks per Pro Football Focus. But Dantzler also missed several games due to injury which led to the signing of Bashaud Breeland this past offseason.

Breeland has started all three games but has fallen well below expectations, ranking last out of 103 qualifying corners in PFF's coverage grades. With the veteran struggling, it should open the door for Dantzler to get playing time but that hasn't happened. 

Dantzler has just 13 coverage snaps on the season which came after Breeland was injured in Week 2. While all nine of Dantzler's snaps were on special teams Sunday, Breeland allowed nine catches on nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. 

All of this makes Dantzler's benching bizarre for a defense that ranks fifth in passing yards allowed and sixth in passing touchdowns allowed through three games.

