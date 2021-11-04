Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Can't-miss Clippers put Wolves under .500

The Timberwolves couldn't keep up with L.A.'s ridiculous shooting performance.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch

In back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves had trouble finding their shot.

On Wednesday, they ran into a team that found it as the Los Angeles Clippers went red-hot from the floor in a 126-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Minnesota enjoyed an improved performance on the floor despite the absence of D'Angelo Russell. With their starting point guard nursing an ankle injury, the Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards who showed up early and scored a team-high 28 points.

The Timberwolves also showed balance with six different players scoring in double figures. That included the bench, which saw Malik Beasley (14 points), Jared Vanderbilt (13 points) and Naz Reid (11 points) all go into double figures.

But despite that went right, they couldn't withstand a white-hot shooting effort from the Clippers. Los Angeles shot 61 percent from the floor but was downright nuclear from 3-point range, knocking down 21-of-36 from downtown.

In no place was this more evident than the third quarter where the Clippers shot 17-for-20 from the field and hung 45 points on the Timberwolves.

With Minnesota buried under a barrage of threes, they were able to cut the lead down to two points in the fourth quarter but couldn't overcome 30 points from Paul George and 29 points from Reggie Jackson.

The loss drops the Timberwolves (3-4) under .500 for the first time this season and they'll hope the Clippers cool off before a rematch at Target Center on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
