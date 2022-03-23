Carlos Correa crushes baseballs, Juicy Lucys and the MN State Fair

Skip to main content
Carlos Correa crushes baseballs, Juicy Lucys and the Minnesota State Fair

© Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

It's not about the money. OK, maybe it is about the $35.1 million annual salary he'll make this year and possibly the next two years if he stays with the Minnesota Twins. But let's say it's not ALL about the money. 

"When I go to Minnesota, I diet for a week before going there so I can just crush Juicy Lucys every day," Correa said at his introductory press conference Wednesday. 

Correa clearly knows that dropping the name of anything even remotely famous about the Land of 10,000 Lakes is catnip for Minnesotans, not to mention the local media (wait...that's us!).

Not only did he praise Minnesota's famous, lava-hot, cheese-stuffed burgers, but he was wise enough not to wade into the Matt's Bar vs. 5-8 Club debate – presumably his PR team comprises two experts named Ole and Lena.

What's next? Telling the story of how he walked across the STONE ARCH BRIDGE, took in a concert at FIRST AVENUE, and then sampled a SUMMIT EPA?

Then again, there are signs that Correa's affection for Minnesota isn't as cynical as we're painting. 

After Correa and the Astros took two of three games against the Yankees in the Bronx in late-August 2015, they traveled to Minnesota for a series. August 27 was an off day, so then-20-year-old rookie had himself a night at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, leaving the fairgrounds with a half-dozen stuffed animals, including Scooby Doo.

Ruh-roh, Houston. Was the writing on the wall back then? Did the magic of the greatest fair on the planet connect the No. 1 pick from 2012 to the No. 2 pick, Byron Buxton, and just now the connection has been fulfilled. 

Sounds like destiny, but it was probably the $216,666 he'll make per game. 

And hey, it doesn't hurt that Correa has a 1.205 OPS in 70 plate appearances at Target Field. If you're not into baseball stats, his OPS means he's ripped the cover off the ball when playing in Minneapolis. 

We'll soon find out if he can keep up that pace against pitchers who don't play for the Twins. 

