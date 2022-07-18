Skip to main content
Championship game sells out fast as MN Aurora seek undefeated season

Championship game sells out fast as MN Aurora seek undefeated season

It's the club's inaugural season.

Minnesota Aurora

It's the club's inaugural season.

Minnesota Aurora FC, a member of breakthrough USL W league, will be playing a championship match in its inaugural season this weekend.

And what's more — the match is sold out, as tickets were scooped up within 24 hours of being available. 

The club is undefeated (13-0-1) heading into the contest, winning every match since they tied the Green Bay Glory 1-1 to open the season on May 26. Ticket sales have been heavily sought after this season, as the club had over 5,000 tickets sold for every home game. 

Their biggest crowd at TCO Stadium, which is the practice stadium for the Minnesota Vikings, was over 6,200 fans in both playoff games held July 13 and 17.

The championship game will take place at TCO Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

The Aurora has outscored opponents 38-9 in 14 matches this season, posting a shutout in six of those matchups. 

Bring Me The News previously reported that the team signed Sarah Fuller, who kicked for the University of Vanderbilt's football team in 2020, as a goalkeeper earlier this year. The team also features a set of triplets: Elizabeth, Catherine and Rami Rapp. 

In August 2021, Minnesota became the first independent women’s team in the U.S. to offer community ownership. A grand total of $1 million was raised by 3,080 community members, who invested to become part of the franchise's ownership group.

The USL W league is a pre-professional women's soccer league that made its debut in 2022. 

