Chet Holmgren dominates in NBA Summer League debut

Chet Holmgren put on a show in his NBA Summer League debut, racking up 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocks to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Utah Jazz 98-77 on Tuesday night.

After being selected with the second overall pick in last month's draft, the Minnehaha Academy alum looked the part against the Jazz, announcing his presence with a thunderous slam in the opening minutes.

Holmgren scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first 24 minutes, but also shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range, causing some to compare him to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

For as great as he was offensively, Holmgren may have been even better defensively. His six blocks set an NBA Summer League record and when he was informed of the achievement, Holmgren promptly declared he was coming back to break it.

And what dominant performance would be complete without Usher flooding everyone's Twitter timeline?

Holmgren's first game was a masterpiece, but he'll be setting up for an encore over the three-day showcase in Salt Lake City.

Holmgren will be back on the court on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN2 and against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at 5 p.m. on NBA TV.