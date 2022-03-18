Chet Holmgren dominates in NCAA tournament debut

Chet Holmgren, the freshman phenom at Gonzaga who dominated Minnesota high school basketball at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, showed more of the world how good he is in his NCAA tournament debut on Thursday.

In No. 1 Gonzaga's blowout win over No. 16 seed Georgia State – it was a close game until the final 10 minutes – Holmgren wowed with 19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 assists and 2 steals.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Holmgren is in the only player in college basketball this season to finish a game with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 assists, and he's done it twice.

Holmgren is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft by quite a few respected outlets, including CBS Sports and ESPN. More on Holmgren from ESPN:

We've truly never seen an NBA prospect quite like Holmgren: A shot-blocking, lob-catching, 3-point shooting, ballhandling 7-foot-1 "big man" with the fluidity of a guard and a relentlessness that doesn't match his slender, 195-pound frame.

Holmgren, Minnesota's Mr. Basketball last year, was the No. 1 recruit in the country in the Class of 2021. He went to Gonzaga, following in the footsteps of his high school teammate Jalen Suggs, who led the Zags to the national championship game last year and wound up being selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

The Magic will likely have a shot at the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery, meaning there's a chance Holmgren and Suggs team up again in the NBA.

Minnesotans in the NCAA tourney

David Roddy: The bulldozer forward for Colorado State had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in CSU's loss to Michigan in the first round.

Kendall Brown: The 6'8'' freshman from Cottage Grove started for No. 1 Baylor and finished with 4 points and 3 rebounds in a blowout win over Norfolk State.

Kerwin Walton: The freshman who starred at Hopkins scored 2 points in a few minutes off the bench in North Carolina's 95-63 win over Marquette.