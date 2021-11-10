Dalvin Cook sued by ex-girlfriend over alleged assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being sued by an ex-girlfriend who is accusing Cook of physical abuse, with his agent responding by alleging it was Cook who was the victim of the abuse, as well as attempted extortion.

According to the lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court, as first obtained by the Star Tribune, Gracelyn Trimble, a 29-year-old Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, accuses Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment, and is seeking monetary damages.

The lawsuit alleges that Trimble flew to Minnesota on Nov. 19, 2020, to end her relationship with Cook, whom she met in 2018. As she was getting her belongings from his Inver Grove Heights home, a physical altercation ensued in which she says she sustained a concussion and cuts, and claims Cook held her hostage.

Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that roughly one year ago a female sergeant in the U.S. Army allegedly attacked Cook at his home when he had a guest present, used pepper spray on him and held him hostage with a firearm.

After the alleged incident, Hiller said the woman claimed she had suffered injuries and allegedly attempted to extort Cook for "millions of dollars."

Florio reports that Cook's agent said that because the alleged attack took place in Cook's house, he had the right to defend himself under Minnesota's version of the Castle Doctrine, which defines authorized use of force.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero obtained the full statement from Cook's attorney, saying Cook's former girlfriend broke into Cook's home with a stolen garage door and then attacked him without provocation, punching him "repeatedly" and macing Cook and two of his house guests.

The Minnesota Vikings issued a comment Tuesday evening: