Cousins, off COVID list, says he wants to finish career with Vikes

Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Cousins, fresh off bout with COVID, says he wants to finish his career with the Vikings

Cousins, fresh off bout with COVID, says he wants to finish his career with the Vikings

The QB briefly addressed his contract situation with the media Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings, Twitter

The QB briefly addressed his contract situation with the media Wednesday.

Kirk Cousins, speaking to the media after coming off the COVID list Wednesday, said he'd like to finish out his NFL career in Minnesota.

"Certainly want to be a Minnesota Vikings for the rest of my career," the 33-year-old responded when asked about where he wants to be long-term.

Cousins did not play in Sunday night's win-or-miss-the-playoffs game in Green Bay after testing positive for COVID. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday Cousins will start Sunday when the Vikings host Chicago in the final game of the regular season, with little at stake except for draft positioning.

Cousins was also asked about his contract situation (he has one year remaining on that $66 million extension he signed in 2020) and whether he has considered that Sunday's game may be his last as a Viking. 

"I'm just focused on the Bears on Sunday," he said. "I've got a full day today, full day the next few days to get ready for them."

Rumors continue to simmer about whether Cousins will be with the team for the 2022 regular season. The Vikings have a 32-29-1 record in games he has started since making the high-profile signing in 2018. He's passed for just over 16,000 yards with 121 touchdowns and 36 interceptions during that time.

While Cousins admitted Wednesday it's disappointing whenever he doesn't make the playoffs, he said he's focused on Chicago right now, not focused on the bigger picture and making the postseason just once in his four years with Minnesota.

He also responded to a question about the criticism he has received for testing positive for COVID while not being vaccinated. The quarterback said it "wouldn't have mattered" in terms of playing Sunday night because he "would have tested positive regardless" and been prohibited from playing in the game.

Cousins said he had "mild" symptoms.

Next Up

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul bring back mask mandates

The new face covering requirements go into effect Thursday.

cousins screengrab vikings 1-5-22
MN Vikings

Cousins, off COVID list, says he wants to finish career with Vikes

The QB briefly addressed his contract situation with the media Wednesday.

target brightroom press photo
MN Shopping

Target reveals its new home storage, organization line

The retailer promises more than 450 products, with most items priced $1-$25.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins activated off COVID-19 list, will start Sunday

Cousins was back to work at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 5

A second straight day of hospitalizations rising in Minnesota.

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

MN man admits to rushing Capitol police during Jan. 6 siege

He and his father, who is from Iowa, were together in the Capitol during the attack.

State Patrol
MN News

Passenger in stolen vehicle killed when fleeing driver crashes in St. Paul

Two others in the vehicle were injured.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

mankato crash
MN News

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with truck on Highway 169

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway for hours on Tuesday.

creekside supper club
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

She's recovering and will not coach Thursday against Rutgers.

Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 8.44.19 AM
MN Vikings

For $300, Antonio Brown has advice for the Minnesota Vikings

A group of Vikings fans paid Brown to do a Cameo appearance.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

He's expected to miss Sunday night's game against the Packers.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins activated off COVID-19 list, will start Sunday

Cousins was back to work at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins on Osterholm COVID briefing: 'It was what it was'

The Vikings quarterback is almost certainly unvaccinated heading into the 2021 season.

MN Vikings

Antoine Winfield wants to finish his career with Vikings at cornerback

Antoine Winfield plans on retiring once the final two years of his contract with the Vikings are up. Until then, he wants to remain a cornerback. Winfield says he likes to "be in the action at corner." As for any speculation about him playing safety, he says that's "not my position."

Bo Levi Mitchell
MN Vikings

CFL MVP QB says Vikes didn't want him to challenge Cousins

Bo Levi Mitchell says he worked out for the Vikings last offseason.

Screen Shot 2021-08-05 at 12.09.29 PM
MN Vikings

Cousins considers alternatives – including a plexiglass booth – to COVID shot

Cousins says he's at peace with his decision.

MN Vikings

Watch: Kirk Cousins' new ad for Skittles is ... something

The Vikings QB recreated his touchdown dance.

MN Vikings

The numbers say Vikings need to make Cousins a game manager

The numbers back it up.