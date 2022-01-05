Cousins, off COVID list, says he wants to finish career with Vikes

Kirk Cousins, speaking to the media after coming off the COVID list Wednesday, said he'd like to finish out his NFL career in Minnesota.



"Certainly want to be a Minnesota Vikings for the rest of my career," the 33-year-old responded when asked about where he wants to be long-term.

Cousins did not play in Sunday night's win-or-miss-the-playoffs game in Green Bay after testing positive for COVID. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday Cousins will start Sunday when the Vikings host Chicago in the final game of the regular season, with little at stake except for draft positioning.

Cousins was also asked about his contract situation (he has one year remaining on that $66 million extension he signed in 2020) and whether he has considered that Sunday's game may be his last as a Viking.

"I'm just focused on the Bears on Sunday," he said. "I've got a full day today, full day the next few days to get ready for them."

Rumors continue to simmer about whether Cousins will be with the team for the 2022 regular season. The Vikings have a 32-29-1 record in games he has started since making the high-profile signing in 2018. He's passed for just over 16,000 yards with 121 touchdowns and 36 interceptions during that time.

While Cousins admitted Wednesday it's disappointing whenever he doesn't make the playoffs, he said he's focused on Chicago right now, not focused on the bigger picture and making the postseason just once in his four years with Minnesota.

He also responded to a question about the criticism he has received for testing positive for COVID while not being vaccinated. The quarterback said it "wouldn't have mattered" in terms of playing Sunday night because he "would have tested positive regardless" and been prohibited from playing in the game.

Cousins said he had "mild" symptoms.