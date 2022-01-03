Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
COVID-19 hits Minnesota Vikings offensive line
COVID-19 hits Minnesota Vikings offensive line

Three starters on the offensive line have entered COVID protocols.
Three starters on the offensive line have entered COVID protocols.

After knocking Kirk Cousins out of Sunday's must-win game against the Packers – the Vikings got blown out 37-10 – the coronavirus has led to five more Minnesota Vikings landing on the COVID-19/Reserve list. 

The team announced Monday that right tackle Brian O'Neill, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, middle linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Cam Bynum were added to the COVID-19/Reserve list. 

O'Neill, Darrisaw and Cleveland are all starters on the offensive line, so Minnesota's season final against the Chicago Bears could feature a boatload of backups. 

The game is meaningless as the loss to Green Bay eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention, so the only thing on the line this coming Sunday is draft position. 

Meanwhile, Cousins remains in the COVID protocols and his status for the season finale is unknown. 

