COVID-19 hits Minnesota Wild coaching staff

Credit: Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild will be shorthanded when they start a three-game road trip in Vancouver as three members of the coaching staff have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, goaltender coach Freddy Chabot and video assistant T.J. Tindra didn't make the trip and are in protocol. Russo also reported that general manager Bill Guerin was in protocol prior to the start of the regular season.

While Guerin rejoined the team on the last homestand, he did not make the trip to Vancouver as part of a 14-day waiting period. He is expected to rejoin the team when they travel to Seattle on Thursday.

As of now, head coach Dean Evason and the current roster have not been impacted by the virus. The Wild will look to avenge their first loss of the season when they play the Canucks at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.