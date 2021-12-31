Cretin-Derham Hall hires former NFL QB, Heisman finalist as head coach

Former NFL quarterback Steve Walsh is returning to coach at his high school alma mater.

Walsh, who graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall in 1985, was announced as the next head football coach for the St. Paul-based Raiders. His work at CDH will begin in June, the private school announced.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to my alma mater — a place where I attended as a student and developed both academically and athletically,” said Walsh in a statement. “Now I have this great opportunity to serve the school that meant so much to me and was a significant influence on me as a young man. I can’t wait to teach this game I love and to develop student-athletes both on and off the field at Cretin-Derham Hall.”

Walsh was an All-State QB at CDH as a senior and then went on to star at the University of Miami, where he guided the Hurricanes to the national championship in 1987. In 1988 he was an All-American and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Walsh in 1989 and he went on to play 11 years in the NFL with the Cowboys, Saints, Bears, Rams, Buccaneers and Colts.

His coaching experiencing includes being a QB coach in the Canadian Football League for the past five years, in addition to high school coaching experience in Florida, where he led Cardinal Newman High School to five state playoff appearances in six years.

Not only that, but Walsh was the director of football at IMG Academy in Florida, which was a top five team in the country every year under his watch.

Walsh replaces head coach Chuck Miesbauer, who will remain at CDH.