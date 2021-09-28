September 28, 2021
Curling Olympic trials will be held on the Iron Range instead of California
Publish date:

Curling Olympic trials will be held on the Iron Range instead of California

Mixed doubles curling has been moved to Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns.
Author:

Curl Mesabi Curling Club, Facebook

Mixed doubles curling has been moved to Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns.

The Olympic trials for mixed doubles curling will be held in Eveleth next month. 

USA Curling announced Monday it has relocated the 2022 Olympic trials from Irvine, California, to the Curl Mesabi Curling Club in Eveleth, Minnesota, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision comes after it was determined the venue in California isn't conducive to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant, USA Curling said in a news release

"Venue access, combined with an overwhelming concern for the delta variant and the goal to mitigate the extent of travel required for the majority of participants, led to a decision that prioritizes the health and safety of participants, volunteers, coaches, and staff," USA Curling said.  

The event will be held Oct. 26-31 at the Curl Mesabi Curling Club in Eveleth. Teams will be competing for the chance to represent Team USA in Beijing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

“While bringing curling to new and excited markets across the country is our passion, safety must always remain our priority,” USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush said in the release. “Athletes have been training for four years to compete to become Team USA, and it is our obligation to ensure they can compete without added risk or worry by creating the safest conditions possible.”

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

USA Curling says it'll rent out the Curl Mesabi Curling Club for the month of October to ensure "full control of the facility and management of entry points."

Plush said USA Curling hopes to bring curling to Southern California "in the near future," noting the area has a passion for the sport. 

USA Curling coach Phill Drobnick, who is from Eveleth, tweeted Monday that he's excited the trials will be in Eveleth, and he has "no doubt" the Iron Range will "put on a great show."

The trials for the men's and woman's curling teams are being held Nov. 12-21 in Omaha, Nebraska, where they'll compete for a chance to represent the United States in Beijing in 2022. 

Next Up

curl mesabi curling club
MN Sports

Curling Olympic trials will be held on the Iron Range instead of California

Mixed doubles curling has been moved to Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns.

sun country landline
Travel

Sun Country to offer luxury car service to MSP Airport

It's Sun Country's new Door-to-Door service, in partnership with Landline.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

rabbit
MN News

Highly contagious rabbit disease detected for first time in MN

Two indoor rabbits "died suddenly and inexplicably" from the disease earlier this month.

Salted Nut Roll
MN Food & Drink

New seasonal varieties of the Salted Nut Roll have arrived

There will never be enough pumpkin spice to satisfy the world.

como zoo wolf
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo welcomes 2 wolf brothers, marking return of wolves to St. Paul

Como Zoo hasn't had wolves since March 2020.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

police lights
MN News

Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

Pamela Espeland (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved MinnPost writer who amplified MN arts scene dies suddenly

The arts community is remembering her impact and mourning her death.

Abbey Piner
MN News

Missing Aitkin County woman may be in St. Paul area

Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding her.

box elder bugs
Minnesota Life

The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.

chaska school fight
MN News

Fight breaks out over mask policy at Eastern Carver County School Board meeting

The district on Monday updated its mask policy to require them for all students.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-01-30 at 6.25.12 PM
MN Sports

High 'Opes podcast: Jared Allen: From NFL great to Olympic hopeful

Vikings great Jared Allen talks about his goals of making the Olympics as a curling star.

MN Sports

Ex-Viking Jared Allen to make pro curling debut in Minnesota

It's no gimmick. Jared Allen is now a professional curler.

MN Sports

Treasure hunter found US curler's Olympic ring on a beach

He found John Landsteiner's ring on a beach in California.

MN Sports

US curling makes history, advances to play for the gold medal

John Shuster sent the perfect final rock to seal the win over Canada.

Minnesota Life

New curling club in Richfield hopes to capitalize on Olympic success

Richfield Curling Club is having its grand opening this week.

MN Sports

Minnesota native John Shuster leads USA curling to historic victory

The win keeps them alive with two matches to go.

MN Sports

US curling secures spot in medal round as amazing rally continues

This is turning into an all-time great comeback.

MN Sports

Mr. T calls US curling for a pep talk, says 'curling is cool fool'

Did Mr. T call the Philadelphia Eagles before the Super Bowl? No.