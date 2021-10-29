Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak Prescott 'ready to play' at Vikings
Publish date:

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak Prescott 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.
Author:

Credit: Keith Allison via Flickr

Dak Prescott showed up to work for the Dallas Cowboys on Friday experiencing soreness in his strained calf after logging back-to-back limited practices. 

If the Cowboys didn't own a commanding lead in the NFC East, the question of Prescott playing Sunday night in Minnesota against the Vikings probably wouldn't need to be asked. He'd be in. But the Cowboys are 5-1 and the Giants, Eagles and Washington Football Team are all 2-5, meaning there's pressure on the Cowboys to let Prescott fully recover from a calf strain suffered Oct. 11 against the Patriots. 

“It’s more than just one game," head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.” 

A decision to start Prescott or backup Cooper Rush hasn't been made. But even Prescott admitted Thursday that the decision is out of his hands. 

“I don’t know if it’s just my decision,” Prescott said Thursday, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, you guys know me. ... I will tell you right now I could go out there and play today if I could. Knowing that this is a long journey and a long season, I don’t necessarily know if this is fully my decision. But I’m just going to keep controlling the things I can to get better. I’ve gotten better each and every day, and that’s what is most important.”

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

If Rush starts Sunday, the Vikings' chances against the high-powered Cowboys certainly go up. That might be why the oddsmakers have moved the game from Dallas being favored by 2.5 points to the Vikings favored by 2.5 points. 

However, Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., who has covered the team since 1997, believes the fact that Prescott has worked with the first team during walk-through practices this week is reason enough to believe he'll start. 

"The Cowboys are getting him ready to play," Hill tweeted

Prescott not playing would take the shine off the Sunday night Halloween matchup in Minneapolis, but it'd be good for the Vikings as they return from the bye with terrifying stretch against the 5-1 Cowboys, 5-2 Ravens, 4-2 Chargers and 7-1 Packers. 

It's a stretch of games that could break the Vikings or show the rest of the league that they're a legitimate contender.

The Vikings injury report includes defensive tackle Michael Pierce out with an elbow injury. That could be rough considering Dallas has a tremendous offensive line and two good running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. 

Next Up

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Physical therapy
MN News

Physical therapy firm to pay $4M to settle allegations it made false claims

The company allegedly submitted false claims for outpatient services over a period of five years.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

costco duluth - mayor emily larson twitter
MN Shopping

Northland's first Costco opens to long line of shoppers

The city of Duluth called the store's opening "a long time in the making."

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 9.38.56 AM
Minnesota Life

MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Her 7-month-old twins combine to weigh 36.5% of her body weight.

2000 US-169, Hibbing, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The total number of school staffers who have lost their lives to the virus is now at 15.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Coller: Cowboys matchups have been season-defining for Vikings

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

dirty-g70b51bcce_1280
MN News

MN man charged with hacking, attempting to extort $150,000 from MLB

The St. Louis Park man allegedly accessed MLB computer systems and illegally streamed content from it.

Related

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Coller: Cowboys matchups have been season-defining for Vikings

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Injury updates on Vikings' Adam Thielen, Cowboys' Amari Cooper

Dallas is hopeful that Cooper will be able to play Sunday night.

Minnesota Vikings
MN Vikings

Predictions for the Vikings' Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys

Can Cousins come through in prime time?

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Status in doubt: Zimmer says Thielen wasn't rushed back from injury

Thielen has just 27 receptions this season.

MN Vikings

Reports: Cowboys' Williams says Vikes' Wright crashed his Lamborghini

Williams was arrested in Texas Saturday for public intoxication.

MN Vikings

Vikings-Cowboys has all the makings for a fantastic 4th quarter

If the Vikings can hang with the Cowboys for three quarters, the fourth will feature a dominant defense against a dominant Dak Prescott.

MN News

Vikings-Cowboys has all the makings for a fantastic 4th quarter

If the Vikings can hang with the Cowboys for three quarters, the fourth will feature a dominant defense against a dominant Dak Prescott.

MN Vikings

Cowboys Dez Bryant: 'I'd love to play with Adrian Peterson'