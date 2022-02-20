Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook believes he and Justin Jefferson can win a Super Bowl for Vikings

Cook may have to work quickly for that to happen.

With the hiring of Kevin O'Connell, optimism is running high for the Minnesota Vikings. After a press conference where he praised several members on the roster, the Vikings believe they can win right now and Dalvin Cook is here for the party.

During an impromptu interview with TMZ, he was asked if he believed that he and Justin Jefferson could bring the Vikings a Super Bowl victory. 

"We gon' win us one," Cook said. "We gon' win us one. Yeah."

Cook has a reason to be excited. O'Connell was at the controls of the Los Angeles Rams offense that had just won the Super Bowl. With Cook, Jefferson and Adam Thielen coming back the Vikings have all the tools needed to improve next season.

But Cook may have to work quickly for that to happen. Cook's cap hit jumps to $11.8 million this season and Derrick Henry is the only running back over the past three seasons to finish in the top 10 in rushing yards with a cap hit over $10 million.

In addition, the leading rusher for the winning team in the Super Bowl over the past 13 seasons has made an average of $1.1 million.

With the Vikings $14.7 million over the cap this offseason, they'll have to find ways to cut salary even if they don't work out an extension for Kirk Cousins. This could make Cook cap casualty where they would save $2.5 million this season or $7.8 million next season.

But it's all about the present for Cook and the Vikings. If they can find the right quarterback to work in O'Connell's offense, Cook's prophecy could come true.

