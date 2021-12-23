Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Dalvin Cook goes on COVID-19/reserve list, expected to miss Rams game

The Vikings could be without their Pro Bowl RB at a pivotal point in the season.
Dalvin Cook

Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is now on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Vikings placed their star running back, who is believed to be unvaccinated, on the list Thursday. He's expected to miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Ram.

The Star Tribune's Matthew Coller reported earlier this year that Cook, 26, was among the high-profile Vikings starters who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Under NFL rules, unvaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 have to isolate for 10 days, and can return after that only if they are asymptomatic.

This could put Cook, who made the Pro Bowl roster Monday, in line to miss the Sunday, Jan. 2 primetime match-up against the Packers as well.

The Vikings, at 7-7 and currently holding the final Wild Card spot, face a crucial final three weeks of the season if they want to make the playoffs.

Alexander Mattison, who just came back from the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday, is expected to start against the Rams in Cook's place.

In addition to Cook, the Vikings Thursday said they:

  • Placed CB Tye Smith on Reserve Practice Squad
  • Activated WR Dan Chisena from Reserve/Covid-19
  • Activated G Kyle Hinton from Practice Squad Reserve/Covid-19
  • Signed RB A.J. Rose Jr. to the practice squad

