Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Dalvin Cook injured, Vikings drop crucial game against 49ers
Updated:
Original:

Dalvin Cook injured, Vikings drop crucial game against 49ers

The Vikings couldn't stop the Niners' rushing attack in a 34-26 loss.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings couldn't stop the Niners' rushing attack in a 34-26 loss.

The Minnesota Vikings took a step back in the NFC playoff picture on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers and losing Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury.

The Vikings got going early when Adam Thielen made a pair of touchdown grabs in the first half. Cousins connected with Thielen for a three-yard touchdown on the second drive of the game before finding him again on a diving 20-yard grab in the second quarter.

But while the Vikings were able to put up points, the 49ers had an answer. Deebo Samuel tied the game on a 20-yard run after Thielen's first touchdown and the Vikings' woes at the end of the half resurfaced when San Francisco converted a 3rd-and-13 on the way to a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jauan Jennings.

Those issues bled into the second half when Samuel scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to go ahead 21-14. On the next drive, Cousins threw an interception to Azeez Al-Shahir that set up a two-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell to put San Francisco up 28-14.

The Vikings kept coming back beginning with a six-yard touchdown run by Alexander Mattison but Greg Joseph missed the extra point. After holding the 49ers to a field goal on the next drive, Kene Nwangwu made his impact on the game with a 99-yard kickoff return to the house.

After getting a rare stop on the following drive, Dalvin Cook was injured on a play where he fumbled and set San Francisco on the doorstep. Cook was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field but the Vikings were able to hold the 49ers to a field goal.

Down 34-26, the Vikings answered with a drive that got inside the San Francisco 10 but decided to run Mattison twice on first and second down. After Cousins threw an incomplete pass on third down, he lined up under the guard on fourth down and was forced to call a timeout.

It was a bad omen of things to come as Cousins' pass sailed out the back of the end zone, allowing the 49ers to take over on downs.

San Francisco went to town on an undermanned defensive line, running for a season-high 208 yards on the ground and averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Although Robbie Gould missed a field goal to give Minnesota a final chance, their drive stalled at the 40-yard line, giving San Francisco a crucial victory in the NFC playoff picture.

The Vikings fell to 5-6 with the loss and into a log jam with Atlanta and New Orleans for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Minnesota will look to rebound when they travel to winless Detroit next weekend.

Next Up

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook injured, Vikings drop crucial game against 49ers

The Vikings couldn't stop the Niners' rushing attack in a 34-26 loss.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man airlifted to a hospital after police shooting in Forest Lake

Police allege that the man presented a threat to officers.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's two third-period goals take down the Lightning

Ryan Hartman's go-ahead goal defeated the two-time defending champions.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Reports: Twins reach extension with Byron Buxton

The long-term deal locks in one of the Twins' franchise players.

ATV
MN News

16-year-old Apple Valley girl killed in ATV crash near Brainerd

The crash occurred Thanksgiving Day.

ambulance
MN News

Colorado man killed after driving into ditch in Becker County

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings-49ers: 5 things you can count on

Sunday's matchup is a pivotal game in the NFC playoff picture.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers troll Badgers with 'Jump Around' after Saturday's win

First they took Paul Bunyan's Axe. Then they took their tradition.

Brandon Richart, missing person
MN News

Search underway for missing man in Anoka area

Brandon Richart was last seen Nov. 17.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

5 teams win first state championships at Prep Bowl

A pair of records fell as the Prep Bowl lived up to the hype.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Remains of missing WI mom found in Pine County, MN

Ashley Miller-Carlson was 33 years old.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Related

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

The argument for why the Vikings need to sign Dalvin Cook

The centerpiece of the Vikings offense could be replaced, but...

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Late score drops Vikings in Seattle

Russell Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf on a fourth-and-goal to send the Vikings to 1-4.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings can't overcome penalties, late fumble in Cincinnati

The Vikings held themselves back in an overtime loss.

Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Purple and gold mush: 49ers end Vikings' season

With 91 yards of offense, the Vikings went into the offseason with a whimper.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings hang on for first win of the season

It took a replay review, but the Vikings beat the Texans.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings miss game-winning field goal, fall to 0-2

Greg Joseph's chip shot attempt as time expired spoiled a late comeback.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Aaron Rodgers' 4 touchdowns destroy Vikings in season opener

The Packers embarrassed the Vikings' defense in a 43-34 loss.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook runs wild as Vikings beat Lions

Cook ran for 206 yards in a 34-20 win over Detroit.