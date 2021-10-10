October 10, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Dalvin Cook won't play against the Lions

The Vikings have made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game.
Author:
Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook for the second time in the past three games as they've made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Cook has gotten off to a slow start this season in large part due to an ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. After sitting out the Week 3 win over Seattle, Cook returned against the Browns but didn't look like himself.

Cook missed a large portion of the second half after appearing to tweak the injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting a limited practice in on Friday.

The Vikings will turn to Alexander Mattison against the Lions, who totaled 112 yards and 59 yards receiving in his lone start of the season against Seattle.

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings play it safe, barely beat Lions

Greg Joseph's 54-yarder saved the Vikings from an embarrassing defeat.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

The men were among the 14 injured.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook won't play against the Lions

The Vikings have made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

'Devastated': St. Paul leaders react to deadly shootout at downtown bar

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack.

1024px-Shop_window_Pelikaanstraat_jewelry_store
MN News

Three men sentenced for violent robbery of Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

Demilo Demontez Martin, Dierre Jameson Martin and Corey Roscell Chester robbed Joyeria Ecuador in May 2019.

duluth police department
MN News

Woman found crashed in ditch arrested for her 10th DWI

Police say she was three times over the limit.

Taylor Rogers
MN Twins

Watch: Taylor Rogers visits brother in bullpen during playoff game

The Twins reliever was in search of Bud Light.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 8.27.35 AM
MN News

Hopkins collectibles shop hit by burglary again, high-value goods stolen

It's the second major burglary to happen there in the last few years.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Police say the woman who died was 20 years old.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Coller: Oh good, it's Detroit

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN News

Minnesota school district sued by parents who oppose mask mandate

The school district has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves still reportedly 'bullish' on Ben Simmons

Portland and Indiana have made offers for the Sixers star.

Related

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

The argument for why the Vikings need to sign Dalvin Cook

The centerpiece of the Vikings offense could be replaced, but...

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook avoids major injury after leaving vs. Seattle

The Vikings running back could still be held out vs. Atlanta.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook runs wild as Vikings beat Lions

Cook ran for 206 yards in a 34-20 win over Detroit.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings Offseason Preview: Should the Vikings extend Dalvin Cook?

The performance of the running game should produce a raise for their lead back.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

How much will Dalvin Cook want to sign extension with Vikings?

A Kirk Cousins restructure could play a big role in locking up the star running back.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook will not participate in team activities without new deal

The Vikings' running back will reportedly not show up for training camp.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings agree to 5-year deal with Dalvin Cook

The Vikings running back is staying in Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

What Derrick Henry's contract means for Dalvin Cook's potential deal

The running back's holdout continues, but got an important data point on Tuesday.