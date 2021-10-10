Dalvin Cook won't play against the Lions

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook for the second time in the past three games as they've made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Cook has gotten off to a slow start this season in large part due to an ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. After sitting out the Week 3 win over Seattle, Cook returned against the Browns but didn't look like himself.

Cook missed a large portion of the second half after appearing to tweak the injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting a limited practice in on Friday.

The Vikings will turn to Alexander Mattison against the Lions, who totaled 112 yards and 59 yards receiving in his lone start of the season against Seattle.