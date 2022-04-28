Deep dive with the Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft guide

The NFL Draft has arrived with the Minnesota Vikings set to pick No. 12 in the first round Thursday night, followed by picks in rounds 2 and 3 Friday, and then rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, working together and in charge of the draft for the first time in their careers, are tasked with rebuilding the team while attempting to stay relevant in the rough and tumble NFC. Doing so will require hitting on multiple picks, but the question is how they will view areas of need like guard, cornerback, and edge rusher compared to high-impact positions like quarterback and wide receiver.

We've got you covered ahead of the draft with our 2022 MN Vikings Draft Guide.

