Skip to main content
Deep dive with the Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft guide

Deep dive with the Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft guide

What will the Vikings do in the draft? Meet your ultimate draft preview with our collection of stories.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What will the Vikings do in the draft? Meet your ultimate draft preview with our collection of stories.

The NFL Draft has arrived with the Minnesota Vikings set to pick No. 12 in the first round Thursday night, followed by picks in rounds 2 and 3 Friday, and then rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, working together and in charge of the draft for the first time in their careers, are tasked with rebuilding the team while attempting to stay relevant in the rough and tumble NFC. Doing so will require hitting on multiple picks, but the question is how they will view areas of need like guard, cornerback, and edge rusher compared to high-impact positions like quarterback and wide receiver.

We've got you covered ahead of the draft with our 2022 MN Vikings Draft Guide

You can find all of our stories on the si.com/fannation/bringmethesports

Subscribe: Sign up for the Purple Insider Newsletter

Next Up

USATSI_15988006_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Deep dive with the Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft guide

What will the Vikings do in the draft? Meet your ultimate draft preview with our collection of stories.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 8.32.28 AM
MN News

Is your vehicle among 15 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves?

Owners of the 15 most-targeted vehicle models can have an identification number put on their catalytic converter for free, Minnesota authorities say.

Federal court house
MN News

Illinois man who trafficked women out of MN hotel gets 20 years

The man was arrested at a Bloomington hotel in 2019.

Steve-O and Maria Bamford
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; Steve-O and Maria Bamford in lineup

The 6-day festival will return in June after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

WIkimedia commons covid vaccine moderna
MN Coronavirus

Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6

It would be the first COVID vaccine in the market aimed at the youngest children.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Father critical after being stabbed by son near Mankato

The son has been arrested.

Anti-Defamation League
MN News

Audit: Antisemitic incidents rose 226% in Minnesota last year

The Anti-Defamation League's data shows staggering increases nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

A dispute during a move led to the deadly shooting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
MN News

Mayor Frey addresses 'horrific' findings of state investigation into MPD

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey once again vows to bring changes to MPD.

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

The Twin Cities grocery chain currently uses its own delivery drivers.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

Related

Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Vikings can make it make sense by drafting a quarterback

The Vikings' offseason hasn't seemed to make progress toward the short or long term but that can change in the draft.

George Karlaftis
MN Vikings

The Vikings can now take best player available after FA signings

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

MN News

NFL screwed up the coin toss to determine Vikings' draft order

The Vikings found out which picks they have for the NFL Draft in an "exciting" coin toss Friday morning.

MN Vikings

NFL screwed up the coin toss to determine Vikings' draft order

The Vikings found out which picks they have for the NFL Draft in an "exciting" coin toss Friday morning.

MN Vikings

Quarterbacks the Vikings could take in the NFL Draft

What about NDSU's Easton Stick?

MN Vikings

Vikings' quarterback options in NFL Draft not as deep as expected

MN Vikings

What the latest mocks say the Vikings could do in the NFL Draft

What will Vikings do Thursday?