Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Delano boys hockey team pushes its own bus out of the snow

"Welcome to the Iron Range, boys!"
Author:
Delano Boys Hockey

With a 7-2 record, the Delano boys hockey team is off to a strong start. But what they didn't expect was a team bonding activity late on Tuesday night.

After the Tigers' 2-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm, the team stopped at Sammy's Pizza in Hibbing for a team dinner. While the Tigers were inside, a storm that had dumped 19 inches of snow over the past two days covered the streets and left their bus stuck in the middle of the road.

The driver attempted to rock the bus out but had no luck. That's when the Tigers ran to the back and started pushing.

The impromptu team activity was one of many that the Tigers didn't have last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Delano made the trip to play East Grand Forks and made a stop across the Red River to watch alum Ben Meyers play for the Gophers against North Dakota.

While head coach Gerrit van Begen said that he doesn't plan on bus pushing to be a future team bonding excercise, the Tigers are enjoying their trip to the Iron Range. After a stop at the Isanti Curling Club, the Tigers will head to the Duluth area, which received 10 inches of snow this week, to play Hermantown on Thursday afternoon.

"Just this time to be together and in the hotel, it's always been a highlight," van Begen said. These events are just so important to the team and the guys. We really missed that last year."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 9.01.57 AM
MN Sports

Delano boys hockey team pushes its own bus out of the snow

"Welcome to the Iron Range, boys!"

glow holiday festival
Minnesota Life

GLOW Holiday Festival closing a day early due to cold weather

The final day will be New Year's Day, when the high is 2-below zero.

tornado damage
MN News

MN's historic December tornado outbreak up to 20 confirmed twisters

Four more tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS on Tuesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

garbage truck
MN News

Woman rescued from inside garbage truck in Minneapolis

The woman was slightly injured.

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

duluth mn flickr jacob norlund
MN News

Duluth declares its 1st ever official snow emergency

Parts of the city saw 10 inches of snow during this week's winter storms.

vehicle car
MN News

5 vehicles stolen in fewer than 24 hours in Golden Valley

Police are reminding people not to leave their car unattended when it's running.

Jayme Williams
MN News

41-year-old Itasca County deputy dies after battling COVID-19

Jayme Williams was hospitalized with the virus on Dec. 15.

First Ave
MN Lifestyle

Growing list of venues canceling New Year's Eve parties due to omicron

From music venues to mini golf courses, venues are nixing plans to ring in the new year.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 8.10.07 AM
MN Gophers

Gophers cap season with dominant win over West Virginia in bowl game

Minnesota's massive lineman gave the Gophers an early lead on Tuesday night.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-03-03 at 2.59.33 PM
MN Sports

State tourney: The good stuff from MN boys' hockey teams

Twenty boys in three families? You betcha.

Screen Shot 2019-03-02 at 9.37.54 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the State Boys' Hockey Tournament

Defending champs Minnetonka and Orono didn't reach the tourney this year.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys state hockey tournament

Quarterfinal action starts Mar. 30-31.

high school hockey
MN Sports

6 teams advance to state hockey tourney; 8 more will Thursday

Tourney brackets will be released this weekend.

Screen Shot 2019-02-22 at 3.25.18 PM
MN Sports

Teams left standing in boys' high school section playoffs

Saturday is loaded with section semifinals throughout Minnesota.

88010682_10156843793247337_4527861412294295552_o
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The top seeds are Warroad in 1A and Andover in 2A.

MN Sports

Watch: The 2018 All-Hockey Hair Team

Salads and caterpillars, what more do you need?

Screen Shot 2019-02-17 at 7.51.42 AM
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the State Girls' Hockey Tournament

Warroad and Mound Westonka enter the Class A tourney without a loss.