Delano boys hockey team pushes its own bus out of the snow

With a 7-2 record, the Delano boys hockey team is off to a strong start. But what they didn't expect was a team bonding activity late on Tuesday night.

After the Tigers' 2-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm, the team stopped at Sammy's Pizza in Hibbing for a team dinner. While the Tigers were inside, a storm that had dumped 19 inches of snow over the past two days covered the streets and left their bus stuck in the middle of the road.

The driver attempted to rock the bus out but had no luck. That's when the Tigers ran to the back and started pushing.

The impromptu team activity was one of many that the Tigers didn't have last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Delano made the trip to play East Grand Forks and made a stop across the Red River to watch alum Ben Meyers play for the Gophers against North Dakota.

While head coach Gerrit van Begen said that he doesn't plan on bus pushing to be a future team bonding excercise, the Tigers are enjoying their trip to the Iron Range. After a stop at the Isanti Curling Club, the Tigers will head to the Duluth area, which received 10 inches of snow this week, to play Hermantown on Thursday afternoon.

"Just this time to be together and in the hotel, it's always been a highlight," van Begen said. These events are just so important to the team and the guys. We really missed that last year."