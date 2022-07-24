Despite championship loss, Aurora FC's inaugural season is a success

The Minnesota Aurora FC came up short in the inaugural USL W League championship match on Saturday night after Jaidy Nyby's goal in the 115th minute led South Georgia Tormenta FC to a 2-1 overtime victory.

The Aurora came into Saturday's match with an undefeated record of 13-0-1 and had won 13 straight matches after a season-opening draw with the Green Bay Glory.

The run of success also created a dedicated fan base as the Aurora crammed 6,200 fans into TCO Performance Center for each of their first two playoff matches and sold out Saturday's match with a record crowd of 6,489 in less than 24 hours.

Despite the big crowd, Minnesota got off to a slow start as Nyby scored off a free kick from midfield to put Tormenta FC on the board in the eighth minute. The Aurora answered in the 22nd minute when Addy Symonds sent a rocket over the shoulder of Sydney Martinez and went into halftime tied at 1-1.

The second half belonged to the goalkeepers as Martinez dueled with Sarah Fuller to keep the game deadlocked at 1. A crucial save by fuller at the end of regulation helped send the game to overtime, but Nyby's second goal of the game came during a scramble in front of the net and led Tormenta FC to the title.

Although they came up short of a title, the Aurora's inaugural season has to be deemed a success. The team, which serves as a pre-professional development league, is community-owned and built a devoted fan base in part to their success on the field.

With hometown stars such as former Wayzata standout Morgan Turner, who led Minnesota with 12 points and six goals on the year, that fan base doesn't seem to be going anywhere, which should mean good things moving forward.