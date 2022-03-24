Devin Booker to Timberwolves fan: 'Shut up, p****'

Devin Booker could very well be the NBA MVP this season. On Wednesday night he helped lead the Suns to their NBA best 59th victory in a 124-116 win over the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Booker finished with 28 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds and went to the free-throw line a season high 16 times. He also was caught on video firing back at a fan who told him to "get your weight up."

"Shut up, pussy," Booker said as he dribbled the ball up the Target Center court.

Fans sitting courtside erupted with laughter, including the fan who told Booker to get his weight up: Jordan Dye, the founder and CEO of Minneapolis-based clothier Shepherd Goods & Lamb Chops.

"Oh word?" Dye says to Booker's response.

Maybe Booker will be fined for the remark, but for now it's just a moment in an NBA game that has gone viral. The video has been shared by outlets like Complex and Barstool Sports and has well over a million views on each of them.