November 18, 2021
Dick Vitale: Gift from Gophers 'lifted my spirits' during chemo
Updated:
Original:

The Gophers got a few "awesome baby" comments from the iconic sportscaster.
Author:

Credit: @DickieV via Twitter

Dick Vitale is rowing the boat one day at a time in his cancer journey, with the longtime ESPN college basketball analyst and former college coach revealing Tuesday that the University of Minnesota football team sent him an oar as a symbol of their support. 

"Wow I was told a few minutes ago at the OAR sent to me from [the University of Minnesota] really was from [Coach Fleck] and [Gopher football] as I was told the theme he has adopted is we r Rowing with u," Vitale tweeted. "To all of the GOLDEN GOPHERS it lifted my spirits as I was doing my CHEMO." 

"I feel great. I feel energized. I feel super. I feel no side effects. I'm hoping, I'm praying – yeah I'm praying big time," Vitale said Wednesday after being released from the hospital following his chemo treatment.

Vitale, 82, announced in October that he had been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year.

This time around he's battling lymphoma, having earlier undergone several surgeries to remove a melanoma, for which he was declared cancer-free.

The "row the boat" philosophy was instilled at the U of M by Fleck, who preaches a never-give-up attitude in all phases of life. Fleck adopted the philosophy after he and his wife, Heather, lost their second son to a heart condition in 2011. 

