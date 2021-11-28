Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
D'Lo's late takeover helps Timberwolves win double-OT thriller over 76ers

Russell caught fire to help the Timberwolves get back to .500.
D'Angelo Russell

Since his arrival in Minnesota, Timberwolves fans have been waiting for D'Angelo Russell to take over a game. On Saturday night, the wait was over as Russell scored 35 points to help win a 121-120, double-overtime thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Russell took over the game late, the first half was dominated by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Towns put up 28 points and 10 rebounds on the night but the highlights belonged to Edwards. The Timberwolves guard put on a show in the early going, unleashing a tomahawk slam in the first quarter and a windmill jam to give Minnesota the early advantage. 

With Edwards and Towns leading the way, the Timberwolves built a 20-point lead, but that advantage disappeared in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia made its run behind a monster night from Joel Embiid, who put up 42 points and 14 rebounds. But Russell was ready to keep Minnesota in the game.

While Philadelphia tied the game late in the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime, Russell caught fire and even hit a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds in the extra frame to put Minnesota ahead.

Although a free-throw gaffe allowed the 76ers to force a second overtime, Russell put the Wolves on his back despite the Timberwolves falling down by three points with 30.9 seconds to go. After feeding Naz Reid on a bucket to cut the lead down to one, Russell came up with a steal with 10.3 seconds to go before feeding Reid again to help Minnesota get the victory.

The victory brings the Timberwolves to 10-10 on the season and they'll look to go above .500 when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

