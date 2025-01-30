Early goals, big effort from Filip Gustavsson pave way for Wild win over Maple Leafs

Minnesota scored two first-period goals and Gustavsson had a 31-save effort in the win.

The Minnesota Wild scored two first-period goals and got a 31-save effort from Filip Gustavsson to key a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday in Toronto.

Marat Khusnutdinov gave the Wild (30-17-4) a 1-0 lead 7 minutes, 7 seconds into the first period, and Jared Spurgeon made it a two-goal advantage with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the period. It remained a 2-0 Wild lead after a scoreless second.

William Nylander finally got the Maple Leafs (30-19-2) on the scoreboard 8 minutes, 16 seconds into the third period, making it anyone's game in the final frame. But even with an extra attacker late, Toronto couldn't get anything more past Gustavsson.

With 15 seconds left, Marcus Foligno scored an empty-netter for the final margin.

It was a fantastic game for Gustavsson, who stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced. Joseph Woll made 22 saves on 24 shots for the Maple Leafs.

There's no rest for the weary as the Wild return to action Thursday night when they visit the Montreal Canadiens for a 6 p.m. puck drop.