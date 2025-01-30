Skip to main content

Early goals, big effort from Filip Gustavsson pave way for Wild win over Maple Leafs

Minnesota scored two first-period goals and Gustavsson had a 31-save effort in the win.

The Minnesota Wild scored two first-period goals and got a 31-save effort from Filip Gustavsson to key a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday in Toronto. 

Marat Khusnutdinov gave the Wild (30-17-4) a 1-0 lead 7 minutes, 7 seconds into the first period, and Jared Spurgeon made it a two-goal advantage with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the period. It remained a 2-0 Wild lead after a scoreless second.

William Nylander finally got the Maple Leafs (30-19-2) on the scoreboard 8 minutes, 16 seconds into the third period, making it anyone's game in the final frame. But even with an extra attacker late, Toronto couldn't get anything more past Gustavsson. 

With 15 seconds left, Marcus Foligno scored an empty-netter for the final margin.

It was a fantastic game for Gustavsson, who stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced. Joseph Woll made 22 saves on 24 shots for the Maple Leafs. 

There's no rest for the weary as the Wild return to action Thursday night when they visit the Montreal Canadiens for a 6 p.m. puck drop. 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann, top, battles for the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the first period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann, top, battles for the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the first period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.

Next Up

The Weeknd
MN Music and Radio

The Weeknd will bring 'After Hours Til Dawn' stadium tour to Minneapolis

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has a new album.

The Hold Steady
MN Music and Radio

The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

The band celebrates its second album in the city some members once called home, including a show at 7th St. Entry.

Cooper High School
MN News

3 charged in tire iron assault of Fridley High School basketball player

An investigation states a tire iron was used during the incident.

Little House on the Prairie
TV, Movies and The Arts

A 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot is heading to Netflix

Netflix isn't the only company that has planned a reboot of the series based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

MN Food & Drink

Minnesota restaurant openings & closings for January 2025

The sudden closure of Revival was one of the restaurant stories in the headlines this month.

Park Center High School, Brooklyn Park
MN News

Fights break out after evening sports at Park Center High School

A youth was arrested and later released to his parents.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Westin Minneapolis
MN Food & Drink

Bank restaurant closes at Westin Minneapolis, with new steakhouse on the way

The restaurant closes its doors after first opening in 2007.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota’s North Shore

Up to 10 inches could fall this weekend.

Mia Institute of Ice
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mia's 'Institute of Ice' will transform museum art into ice sculptures

Some of the ice sculptures will be inspired by an upcoming exhibition featuring the collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys.

Lauren Olson
MN News

No further prison time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Lauren Olson, 17, was hospitalized for two months following the crash.

police lights
MN News

Authorities detail chaotic scene in Melrose after burglary suspect fled traffic stop

The suspect allegedly crashed into a building before continuing to run.

Related

Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi go after a loose puck during the second period at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Nov. 27, 2024.
MN Sports

Filip Gustavsson's shutout powers Wild past Sabres

Kirill Kaprizov's early first-period goal was enough in a 1-0 victory.

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi tries to get the rebound against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov during the second period at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 4, 2025.
MN Sports

Mats Zuccarello scores twice, Filip Gustavsson pitches shutout as Wild down Hurricanes

Gustavsson secured his third shutout of the season in Saturday night's victory.

Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defends Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) as goaltender Jake Oettinger protects the goal in the first period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 27, 2024.
MN Sports

Brock Faber completes Wild comeback over Stars with wraparound goal in OT

Faber scored 35 seconds into the extra session to secure the win Friday night in Dallas.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with his team after making the game-winning save during an overtime shootout against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Jan. 2, 2025.
MN Sports

Matt Boldy, Marc-Andre Fleury lift Wild to shootout win over Capitals

Boldy scored the lone goal of the shootout and Fleury stuffed Ovechkin to ice the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Cameron Atkinson (13) and center Luke Glendening (11) fight to control the puck as Minnesota Wild defensemen Jon Merrill and Declan Chisholm defend during the first period at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2024.
MN Sports

Matt Boldy's power-play goal helps Wild beat Lightning for fourth straight win

Boldy scored the go-ahead goal 54 seconds into the third period.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon compete for the puck during the second period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Dec. 23, 2024.
MN Sports

Wild beat rival Blackhawks to snap four-game skid

Brock Faber had the game-winner and Kirill Kaprizov scored his 23rd goal of the year.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Calgary Flames left wing Ryan Lomberg (70) fights with Minnesota Wild center Jakub Lauko (94) in the second period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 25, 2025.
MN Sports

Wild's late push comes up short in chippy loss to Flames

Minnesota found three third-period goals, but dug itself too big a hole Saturday night.