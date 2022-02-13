Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson became one of the greatest collegiate running backs of all-time at Oklahoma. But according to Ed Orgeron, there was a chance that career could have happened at USC.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Orgeron declared that Peterson was the one recruit that broke his heart. During his time as an assistant at USC, Orgeron said he established "a wonderful relationship" with Peterson and even drove with him 30 miles to scout a high school basketball opponent.

But when Orgeron asked Peterson what it would take to commit to the Trojans, he revealed that his father, who was incarcerated on federal charges of laundering money acquired from the distribution of crack cocaine, was a big reason why he decided on Oklahoma.

"Me and [USC head coach] Pete Carroll tried to go get him and to go see him but they wouldn't let us in," Orgeron recalled. "But Adrian said 'Coach, my dad will be able to watch my games where he's at if I go to Oklahoma.'"

Like many college coaches, Orgeron wouldn't take no for an answer. He tried to get Peterson's father transferred from a federal facility in Texarkana, Texas to one in Los Angeles so he could watch his son but ultimately failed.

"I competed." Orgeron chuckled.

While USC's dynasty racked up a pair of national titles behind Reggie Bush and LenDale White, it would have been even more terrifying with Peterson in the backfield. Alas, the Trojans won back-to-back titles while Peterson became a star with the Sooners.