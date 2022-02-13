Skip to main content
Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

The story shows why Peterson committed to Oklahoma over USC.

Mike Morbeck via Wikimedia Commons

The story shows why Peterson committed to Oklahoma over USC.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson became one of the greatest collegiate running backs of all-time at Oklahoma. But according to Ed Orgeron, there was a chance that career could have happened at USC.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Orgeron declared that Peterson was the one recruit that broke his heart. During his time as an assistant at USC, Orgeron said he established "a wonderful relationship" with Peterson and even drove with him 30 miles to scout a high school basketball opponent.

But when Orgeron asked Peterson what it would take to commit to the Trojans, he revealed that his father, who was incarcerated on federal charges of laundering money acquired from the distribution of crack cocaine, was a big reason why he decided on Oklahoma.

"Me and [USC head coach] Pete Carroll tried to go get him and to go see him but they wouldn't let us in," Orgeron recalled. "But Adrian said 'Coach, my dad will be able to watch my games where he's at if I go to Oklahoma.'"

Like many college coaches, Orgeron wouldn't take no for an answer. He tried to get Peterson's father transferred from a federal facility in Texarkana, Texas to one in Los Angeles so he could watch his son but ultimately failed.

"I competed." Orgeron chuckled.

While USC's dynasty racked up a pair of national titles behind Reggie Bush and LenDale White, it would have been even more terrifying with Peterson in the backfield. Alas, the Trojans won back-to-back titles while Peterson became a star with the Sooners.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Packers reportedly set to go 'all-in' for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Is this "The Last-Last Dance" for the Packers quarterback?

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

71-year-old killed in western Wisconsin snowmobile crash

The crash occurred in St. Croix Falls Township Saturday morning.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

The story shows why Peterson committed to Oklahoma over USC.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 9.29.53 AM
MN News

Thief breaks through wall of gaming store, steals over $200K in merchandise

The owners are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Kirk Cousins for 2022

The Vikings will still have to work out Cousins' contract.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Deshea Townsend spurns Vikings, but Mike Pettine set to be hired

The Vikings' defensive staff continues to take shape.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man, 61, dies after snowmobile crashes into ambulance

The ambulance was on its way to a medical call at the time.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 7.22.25 AM
MN News

Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy possibly being taken to MN

His suspected abductor is from Minnesota.

St. Paul teachers hold a march
MN News

St. Paul teachers' union set to vote on possible strike this week

The teachers are asking for smaller class sizes, better pay, and expanded student programs.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

Five of the eight homicides in Minneapolis this year happened in the past week.

gray wolf
WI News

How restored protections affects WI wolf hunting, management

Some of the implications are immediately clear, the DNR says.

Related

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Peterson, Patterson make NFL's All-Decade team

Peterson was one of eight unanimous selections while Patterson made it as a kick returner.

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson shares his singing voice with Instagram

MN Vikings

Cris Carter admits he was wrong about Adrian Peterson

Peterson is fifth in the NFL with 587 rushing yards.

MN Vikings

Peterson on drop in production: 'Offensive lines weren’t the greatest'

Peterson said the line really struggled his last two years in Minnesota.

MN Vikings

Vikings teammates willing to welcome Adrian Peterson back

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson is upset with Vikings great Cris Carter

He's angry that Carter ripped him on national TV.

MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson rants on Twitter about NFL player contracts

MN Vikings

Football Outsiders: Adrian Peterson is overrated