Skip to main content
Edina goalie Bayliss Flynn is first Minnesota high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Edina goalie Bayliss Flynn is first Minnesota high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Minnesota Aurora FC

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Edina High School goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn is the first known Minnesota high school athlete to accept a name, imagine and likeness contract.

Flynn, who is also playing with the Minnesota Aurora FC for its inaugural season her senior year, has signed an NIL contract with Minnesota-based TruStone Financial credit union.

TruStone announced the partnership Wednesday. The deal marks the first known NIL contract for a high school athlete in the state following a new policy passed by the Minnesota State High School League board of directors.

Terms of the NIL aren't disclosed, but TruStone says "Bayliss will aid in TruStone’s mission to engage, educate and inspire our members to achieve lifelong financial well-being," while endorsing TruStone's Aurora-branded debit card. 

The MSHSL policy allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness, though they can be barred from competition if school names, logos, brands and uniforms are included in the deal. And deals cannot be performance-based. 

Flynn has received All State, All Metro, and All Conference honors while starring at Edina, helping the Hornets to a third-place finish at the Class AAA state tournament last fall. 

Flynn has committed to playing at the University of Montana following her graduation. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 9.38.13 AM
MN Sports

Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wonder food truck
MN Food & Drink

Marc Lore's 'Wonder' mobile restaurant service valued at $3.5B

The service is only available in New Jersey but there are plans to expand.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN Business

Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Lindell went on Facebook Live Wednesday to announce that the retailer had told him it was dropping his products.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

The man and girl were attempting to cross the street when they were struck.

Fatal Crash 6.15.22
MN News

Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in St. Paul crash Wednesday night

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

police lights
MN News

15-year-olds from Buffalo, Eden Prairie charged for carjacking

The second teen charged turned himself into police on Tuesday.

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

FVOQyJkWUAIZT8D
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

A Final Jeopardy question about the Watergate scandal cost Eric Ahasic the game.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.42.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

The neighborhood coffeehouse opened in 2011.

Mercury
MN Lifestyle

Rare chance to see 5 planets with the naked eye June 24

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and most visible in the night sky on June 24.

Related

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

MSHSL approves NIL policy for Minnesota student-athletes

This paves the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

MN News

Western MN high school goalie stops 98 shots in a game

Is a high school goalie from western MN the new state record holder?

MN Sports

Western MN high school goalie stops 98 shots in a game

Is a high school goalie from western MN the new state record holder?

Fred Emmings
MN United

St. Paul 15-year-old signs contract with the MN United

Not a bad gig as a sophomore in high school.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.14.03 AM
MN Sports

Sarah Fuller, who famously kicked for Vanderbilt, signs with MN Aurora

She will play goalkeeper for the new pre-pro women's soccer team.

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 7.18.09 AM
MN News

Vehicle involved in Edina hit-and-run located in Mankato

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been arrested.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

MSHSL criticized for blocking The Athletic from hockey tourney

Big name local media personalities are criticizing the MSHSL.