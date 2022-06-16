Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Edina High School goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn is the first known Minnesota high school athlete to accept a name, imagine and likeness contract.

Flynn, who is also playing with the Minnesota Aurora FC for its inaugural season her senior year, has signed an NIL contract with Minnesota-based TruStone Financial credit union.

TruStone announced the partnership Wednesday. The deal marks the first known NIL contract for a high school athlete in the state following a new policy passed by the Minnesota State High School League board of directors.

Terms of the NIL aren't disclosed, but TruStone says "Bayliss will aid in TruStone’s mission to engage, educate and inspire our members to achieve lifelong financial well-being," while endorsing TruStone's Aurora-branded debit card.

The MSHSL policy allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness, though they can be barred from competition if school names, logos, brands and uniforms are included in the deal. And deals cannot be performance-based.

Flynn has received All State, All Metro, and All Conference honors while starring at Edina, helping the Hornets to a third-place finish at the Class AAA state tournament last fall.

Flynn has committed to playing at the University of Montana following her graduation.