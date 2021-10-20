October 20, 2021
Eriksson Ek's hat trick completes Wild's rally over Jets

A late review helped the Wild win their home opener.
Playing their first Central Division opponent since March 2020, Joel Eriksson Ek scored a hat trick to help the Minnesota Wild earn a 6-5 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

The game got off to a fast start with three goals in the first 8:17. The Jets got on the board with Kyle Connor's second goal of the season but Mats Zuccarello tied the game 53 seconds later with his first goal of the year.

Connor put the Jets back in front with his second goal of the game and the rest of the first period was the physical Central Division matchup that everyone expected. 

After Kirill Kaprizov went to the penalty box and Marcus Foligno threw a Superman punch, Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game with a power play marker late in the first period.

The Jets jumped back out in front early in the second period with a power play goal from Josh Morrissey but Zuccarello answered again with his second goal of the game to send the Wild into the second intermission tied at 3-3.

The Jets came out and jumped ahead early in the third when Pierre-Luc Dubois put Winnipeg ahead 4-3. Andrew Copp made it a two-goal lead with 13:23 to play but Foligno chipped into the lead with a power play goal with just under five minutes remaining. 

It appeared that Mark Scheifele scored an empty-net goal with 1:14 to go to help the Jets leave St. Paul with a victory but it was overturned via review after Winnipeg was ruled offsides.

That was the opportunity the Wild needed as Eriksson Ek scored the equalizer 25 seconds later to tie the game at 5.

With fans running back from the exits, Kaprizov was held in overtime, leading to a power play. With the 4-on-3 advantage, Cam Talbot made a save on Logan Stanley before the Wild used a 3-on-1 rush that ended with Eriksson Ek completing the hat trick and the comeback.

The Wild (3-0-0) will look to remain undefeated when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

