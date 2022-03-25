Eriksson Ek's OT winner helps Wild climb to second in Central Division

The Minnesota Wild climbed into second place in the Central Division on Thursday night, using Joel Eriksson Ek's overtime winner to earn a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

The Wild set the tone early as Marcus Foligno brawled with Vancouver's Luke Schenn on the second shift of the game. Although the Canucks would get on the board first with Bo Horvat's 25th goal of the year, Kirill Kaprizov answered with his 33rd of the season to tie the game.

Minnesota went into the intermission tied at 1-1 but put pressure on the Canucks to take over the game. At the 1:44 mark, Kevin Fiala broke through with his 21st goal of the season to give the Wild a 2-1 lead.

The Wild used their physicality to stay in control, outhitting the Canucks 31-22 on the night.

Even though Jon Merrill had a goal overturned by video review, the Wild went into the third period with a 2-1 lead. But midway through the final frame, Quinn Hughes used some excellent acting to draw a high sticking penalty on Mats Zuccarello.

Five seconds into the ensuing power play, J.T. Miller scored his 27th goal of the season to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.

Miller had a chance to win it for the Canucks 13 seconds into overtime but after he hit the post, Eriksson Ek was sprung on a breakaway and beat Thatcher Demko for the game-winner.

With the St. Louis Blues losing to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Wild leapfrogged to second place in the Central Division. Minnesota will look to keep rolling when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.