ESPN is back on YouTube TV (just in time for Vikings on MNF)

Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
ESPN, Disney channels are back on YouTube TV (just in time for Monday Night Football)
Publish date:

ESPN, Disney channels are back on YouTube TV (just in time for Monday Night Football)

Disney had yanked ESPN from the streaming service last week.
Author:

jackyyyr, Wikimedia Commons

Disney had yanked ESPN from the streaming service last week.

Vikings fans with YouTube TV won't be left in the dark for the team's Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears.

ESPN and other Disney-owned channels (such as FX and local ABC stations) were pulled from YouTube TV Friday evening after both sides couldn't resolve a dispute over carriage fees.

That led to some angst for Minnesota sports fans that use YouTube TV. They saw their ESPN feed of the Timberwolves' win over the Lakers disappear mid-game, and the same thing happened to NDSU football fans during the national semifinal game. 

Worry about availability of the Vikings-Bears primetime game — set to air on ESPN while being simulcast locally on KSTP — followed.

But it turns out the content giants just needed a couple of days to sort things out.

YouTube TV and Disney announced Sunday afternoon they are back to playing nice. 

"We're happy to announce that we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library," YouTube TV said on Twitter. "Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day."

Disney issued a similar statement, writing they "appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market."

That means, for YouTube TV subscribers, no need to dig out an antenna to get the Monday night broadcast. You should be all set to watch the inevitable unpredictable weirdness happen when the Vikings visit Soldier Field.

Next Up

youtube tv wikimedia commons
MN Vikings

ESPN is back on YouTube TV (just in time for Vikings on MNF)

Disney had yanked ESPN from the streaming service last week.

St. Paul City Hall
MN News

Why there was a large police response in downtown St. Paul Monday

Police shut down the surrounding area for about 2 hours.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.47.20 AM
MN News

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Crystal

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been located, but the driver is at large.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Another Minnesota Wild game postponed due to COVID-19

The number of teams dealing with COViD outbreaks is rising fast in the NHL.

Madden
MN Vikings

Can an elite Madden player manage a game better than NFL coaches?

Debates rage on in the NFL over whether using analytics to make in-game decisions is the right way to go. What would a Madden player actually do? And are the Vikings getting ahead with Mike Zimmer's choices?

brian lange upsala fire captain
MN News

Beloved Minnesota fire captain honored after dying of COVID-19

He's believed to be the first Minnesota firefighter to have died of COVID.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 11.05.16 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MST3K’s riff on 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' turns 30

Debuting in 1991, the episode is also a Minnesota winter time capsule.

Vehicle tabs
MN News

Vehicle tab renewals being delayed by shortage of 3M stickers

The Minnesota DVS says that a plant explosion has exacerbated supply chain problems.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.50.04 AM
MN News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

The shooting happened Friday evening.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves use defense to get back to .500

D'Angelo Russell brought the offense in a 111-105 victory.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 6.13.01 PM
MN News

Vikings fan dies weeks after fall during Packers game at US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota man was at the game with his friends when he fell down a flight of stairs.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.

Related

YouTube TV, FSN
MN Timberwolves

YouTube TV pulls ESPN in the middle of Timberwolves game

If you want to watch the Vikings on Monday, you'll need a new streaming service.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

YouTube TV adds more channels, but hikes subscription fee to $65

The streaming service says the new price reflects the cost of content.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX Sports North is set to disappear from YouTube TV

Subscribers were given a 36-hour notice.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

Will YouTube TV, Hulu subscribers get FSN in time for Wolves, Wild?

The Timberwolves begin play in the regular season Dec. 23.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

Fox Sports North is staying on YouTube TV after all

The two companies have come to an agreement.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

YouTube TV agrees temporary extension for Fox Sports North

It's trying to negotiate a longer-term deal with the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

YouTube TV subscribers are again about to lose FOX Sports North

Contract negotiations have failed and the sports channel is set to disappear.

Disney plus (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney reveals all movies and TV series coming to Disney+

The streaming service launches in November.