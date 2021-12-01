ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Wild fans' record cup snake

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Minnesota Wild fans' record cup snake
Updated:
Original:

ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Minnesota Wild fans' record cup snake

He's the same guy who thought the "Minneapolis Miracle" was bad for the Vikings.
Author:

Twitter

He's the same guy who thought the "Minneapolis Miracle" was bad for the Vikings.

Once again the national media is stereotyping Minnesota as an uninhabitable frozen tundra broken up only by a K-Mart. 

This isn't Green Bay so we're not sure where the national pundits are getting their info, but ESPN was at it again Wednesday morning when recognizing the record-setting cup snake Minnesota Wild fans constructed during Tuesday night's 5-2 Wild win over the Coyotes. 

While a couple of the hosts adored the 247-foot-long cup snake made by 10,000 Takes and hundreds of beer-thirsty hockey fans, Anthony "Booger" McFarland was less than impressed and more about making fun of hearty Minnesotans ability to withstand frozen precipitation and temps that kill bugs and flowers. 

"This is what happens when you live in Minnesota and it's 2 degrees outside. You have to come up with creative things inside to entertain yourself," the guy named Booger said. "I can guarantee you one thing you'll never see, in the State of Florida, where it's 75 degrees right now and I'm about to head to the golf course, you will never ever-ever-ever see a snake cup anywhere." 

Booger McFarland is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a former college football All-American. After his playing career he began a broadcasting career, working at a radio station in Tampa and later becoming analyst on Monday Night Football for a couple of seasons before ESPN reassigned him. 

Being reassigned was not surprise to Vikings fans, who heard him claim that the "Minneapolis Miracle" went against the Vikings when in reality it was one of the all-time great moments in Minnesota sports history. 

Booger also probably wasn't aware that it was close to 50 degrees and rained in Minneapolis-St. Paul Tuesday night and that the high temp Wednesday is expected to reach 51! 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.24.09 AM
MN Wild

ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Wild fans' record cup snake

He's the same guy who thought the "Minneapolis Miracle" was bad for the Vikings.

brian ingram
MN Food & Drink

Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case in St. Paul

Restaurateur Brian Ingram is focusing on growing his other concepts.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

giant bear
Minnesota Life

Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on MN trail camera

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area," researchers said.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Guilty plea from man who stockpiled guns, equipment to make bombs, drugs

Prosecutors say he had multiple guns, items to make weapons and pipe bombs, and lab equipment to make drugs.

minnesota state fair - snelling entrance
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair 2022 tickets go on sale at discounted price

These early tickets are $3 cheaper.

polaris Ranger XP Kinetic
MN Shopping

Here is Polaris' new electric Ranger off-road vehicle

The Minnesota-based company unveiled the electric UTV on Wednesday.

MNWOSO_Aurora
MN Sports

MN women's soccer team narrows name, logo options to final 3

The winning nickname and logo will be announced in January.

highway 53 bus crash helicopter
MN News

Man seriously hurt in crash with school bus in St. Louis County

The four kids on the bus were not hurt.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

2nd period surge leads Wild to fourth straight win

With three goals in the second, the Wild blasted the last-place Coyotes.

Gopher Basketball / R.J. Stephens
MN Gophers

Late-tip in helps Gophers pass first big test, improve to 6-0

Luke Loewe's bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining helped the Gophers stay undefeated.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail Co. home

The discovery was made by family members Monday morning.

Related

Jack Eichel
MN Wild

Report: Wild expected to make an offer for Jack Eichel

There probably isn't a team in the league that doesn't want the former No. 2 overall pick.

Jack Eichel
MN Wild

Can the Wild win a bidding war for Sabres star Jack Eichel?

Eichel could be on his way out of Buffalo, and Minnesota could use a No. 1 center.

Wild
MN Wild

Wild return from COVID shutdown, expect to play Tuesday

A step in the right direction for the Wild.

Wild
MN Wild

Big playoff implications for the Wild Monday night

Minnesota wraps up the regular season Wednesday-Thursday in St. Louis.

Matt Dumba
MN Wild

Wild open road trip with win over Canucks

At 5-1, only the St. Louis Blues (5-0) are off to a better start in the Western Conference than the Wild.

Zach Parise
MN Wild

Wild have big decision: Zach Parise or top prospect Matt Boldy?

Go with the veteran or the 20-year-old rookie?

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

Wild to face Vegas in playoffs; Game 1 Sunday

Game 1 is Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Screen Shot 2021-05-25 at 12.17.50 AM
MN Wild

Wild survive in Vegas, force Game 6 back in St. Paul

A 4-2 victory Monday night in Sin City.