ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Wild fans' record cup snake

Once again the national media is stereotyping Minnesota as an uninhabitable frozen tundra broken up only by a K-Mart.

This isn't Green Bay so we're not sure where the national pundits are getting their info, but ESPN was at it again Wednesday morning when recognizing the record-setting cup snake Minnesota Wild fans constructed during Tuesday night's 5-2 Wild win over the Coyotes.

While a couple of the hosts adored the 247-foot-long cup snake made by 10,000 Takes and hundreds of beer-thirsty hockey fans, Anthony "Booger" McFarland was less than impressed and more about making fun of hearty Minnesotans ability to withstand frozen precipitation and temps that kill bugs and flowers.

"This is what happens when you live in Minnesota and it's 2 degrees outside. You have to come up with creative things inside to entertain yourself," the guy named Booger said. "I can guarantee you one thing you'll never see, in the State of Florida, where it's 75 degrees right now and I'm about to head to the golf course, you will never ever-ever-ever see a snake cup anywhere."

Booger McFarland is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a former college football All-American. After his playing career he began a broadcasting career, working at a radio station in Tampa and later becoming analyst on Monday Night Football for a couple of seasons before ESPN reassigned him.

Being reassigned was not surprise to Vikings fans, who heard him claim that the "Minneapolis Miracle" went against the Vikings when in reality it was one of the all-time great moments in Minnesota sports history.

Booger also probably wasn't aware that it was close to 50 degrees and rained in Minneapolis-St. Paul Tuesday night and that the high temp Wednesday is expected to reach 51!