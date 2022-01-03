Ex-Gopher stars Hollins, Banham engaged at Williams Arena

Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Ex-Gopher stars Andre Hollins, Rachel Banham engaged at Williams Arena
Publish date:

The two got engaged on the court where they starred in college.
Author:

Credit: Rachel Banham, Instagram

Two of the best point guards in Minnesota Gophers history are getting married. 

Andre Hollins proposed to Rachel Banham on the court at Williams Arena, where both starred for the Gophers before turning pro. Banham wrote in an Instagram post that there was "No better way to 💍 in the new year!!!"

Hollins is now a graduate manager for the Gopher men's basketball team and Banham is a point guard for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA. Hollins, who was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as a junior and senior, played professionally in Europe after playing at the University of Minnesota from 2011-15. 

Banham is one of the greatest women's players in college basketball history. She was a freshman All-American in 2011-12 and later came back from a torn ACL to become the Big Ten Player of the Year and a Wooden Award finalist as a senior in 2015-16. 

Banham's 3,093 career points are the eighth most in NCAA Division I women's history and the second most in Big Ten women's history. 

According to the Minnesota Daily, Hollins and Banham met each other during the summer of 2011 and began dating shortly after the men's team was knocked out of the second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament. 

