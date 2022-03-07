Ex-Gophers, Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett battling cancer

Former Golden Gophers and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett is battling cancer.

Triplett, 34, was rushed to the emergency room in February 2021 after experiencing "what he thought were some seemingly minor medical issues," wrote former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway in a GoFundMe he launched for Triplett.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

"In reality, those issues would result in an unexpected trip to the emergency room. After a few hours, an MRI revealed a large mass (Glioma) inside his brain stem. Nate was rushed to North Memorial to remain under supervision while figuring out the next steps," Greenway continued.

"A few weeks later, Nate underwent a biopsy, and the tumor was confirmed to be cancerous. It was also revealed that this type of cancer could not be removed with surgery but could be mitigated with radiation and chemotherapies."

Greenway said Triplett has "responded well" and continues to receive both forms of treatment, but his family could use a financial hand since Triplett can't work while receiving treatment to fight the cancer.

According to Mayo Clinic, a glioma is one of the most common types of brain tumors. It can affect brain function and be life-threatening "depending on its location and rate of growth.

Triplett, who grew up in Maple Plain and attended Delano High School, was a standout linebacker for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers before being selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Vikings.

