Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan visiting Vikings

The Vikings only have three cornerbacks on the roster right now.

The weakest part of the Minnesota Vikings' roster right now is probably the defensive secondary, and the Vikings are entertaining former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan on a free-agent visit to Minnesota on Friday. 

The Vikings confirmed Friday morning that Sullivan had begun his visit, much the way the Vikings announced when Za'Darius Smith, also a former Packer, started his visit with the Vikings. Smith never left town and wound up signing a three-year, $42 million contract. 

What happens with Sullivan remains to be seen, but based on his numbers he would be an upgrade in the slot compared to Mackensie Alexander last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Sullivan ranked 10th among 41 slot corners last season, while Alexander ranked 35th. 

Sullivan started 21 games over the past three seasons with the Packers, where he totaled 5 interceptions (3 last season) and 16 pass breakups. 

The only cornerbacks on Minnesota's roster right now are Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand. Patrick Peterson, who is a free agent, has also expressed interest in returning to the Vikings. 

