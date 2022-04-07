Skip to main content
Ex-Vikings QB's son Aidan Bouman enters NCAA transfer portal

Bouman was a gunslinger at Buffalo High School in Minnesota.

Credit: Aidan Bouman, Twitter

Aidan Bouman, who was a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports out of Buffalo High School just west of the Twin Cities, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Bouman, the son of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Todd Bouman, committed to Iowa State as a junior in 2018 and signed with the Cyclones in December 2019. Reports out of Ames, Iowa say he was never higher than third on the depth chart and hasn't played in a game.

Bouman was a standout QB in high school, finishing a finalist for the Mr. Football award and twice receiving all-state honors. He passed for 9,578 yards and 94 touchdowns in his high school career, including leading the state with 3,475 yards in 2018.

The 6-foot-6 southpaw had four games with at least 400 passing yards, including 542 yards and eight touchdowns (no interceptions) in Buffalo's 80-70 loss to Elk River in 2018.

It's unclear where Bouman will end up, but he has three years of eligibility remaining. 

Todd Bouman was a multi-sport standout at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School in southwestern Minnesota and later starred at a quarterback at St. Cloud State. He played for the Vikings from 1997-2002 and later had stints with the Saints, Packers, Jaguars, Rams and Ravens. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 6.50.06 AM
