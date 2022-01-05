Fans will have to wear face masks for Vikings' season finale

Any fan planning to attend the Vikings' season finale against the Bears Sunday, make sure you have a face mask.

The city on Wednesday said it is re-implementing a mask mandate due to the omicron-driven COVID surge in area. The requirement goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and applies to places of indoor public accommodation.

That includes U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Due to the city-wide mask mandate announced today by Mayor Frey and the City of Minneapolis, all fans attending Sunday's Vikings-Bears game at U.S. Bank Stadium will be required to wear face coverings at all times inside the stadium, except when eating or drinking," the Vikings said in an announcement Wednesday. "As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to comply with state and local guidelines in the best interests of health and safety."

The new rule does not apply to players, however. The city's emergency declaration includes an exception athletes, performers or supporting staff who are performing or competing.

With the Vikings and Bears both out of the playoffs, there's little at stake for either team aside from draft positioning. Mike Zimmer has indicated Kirk Cousins, now off the COVID list, will start.