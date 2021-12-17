Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Publish date:

First-place Wild stunned by lowly Sabres

The Wild looked flat in their first game since Sunday.
Author:
Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild entered Thursday's game atop the Western Conference. The Buffalo Sabres entered in the midst of an eternal rebuild.

But on this night in St. Paul, the Sabres were able to get the best of the Wild, handing them a shocking 3-2 shootout loss.

Playing their first game since Sunday, the Wild looked sluggish in the first period. Despite being outshot by Buffalo 21-6, Minnesota was able to get on the board first with Jon Merrill’s third goal of the season.

But the Wild’s struggles continued into the second period. Dylan Cozens tied the game for Buffalo with his eighth goal of the season before Rasmussen Dahlin high-sticked Joel Eriksson-Ek. 

Minnesota couldn't convert on the four-minute power play but a wrister from Kirill Kaprizov later in the period got past Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and trickled into the back of the net.

Kaprizov's 11th goal of the season gave the Wild a 2-1 lead but they couldn't get out of their own way. Mark Pysyk tied the game with just over eight minutes to go and the game eventually went to a shootout.

The Wild couldn't solve Luukkanen on this night, who stopped Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala before Kaprizov hit the post on Minnesota's third attempt. 

Although Talbot held serve in the first two rounds, Tage Thompson flipped the puck over Talbot's glove in the third to complete the upset.

The loss marked the first time Minnesota has lost three straight games under Dean Evason. The Wild will try to snap the streak when they host the NHL-leading Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

First-place Wild stunned by lowly Sabres

The Wild looked flat in their first game since Sunday.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

COVID woes continue ahead of Vikings-Bears matchup

The NFL's COVID issue continues as the league enhances its protocols.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Hennepin Co. sheriff pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI

As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor DWI charges will be dismissed.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 12.28.35 PM
MN News

SPPD says it has found the woman who randomly shot at cars

She's been charged with four counts of second-degree assault.

credit cards, debt, bills
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: Ready to ditch debt? 3 steps to pay debt off quickly

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

fast penny co founders press photo - crop
MN Food & Drink

Seattle distillery bringing its award-winning amaro to MN

Amaro is often described as a bittersweet, herbal liquer.

FGwA7CGWUAYEoVx
MN Twins

Minnesota Twins reporter to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

The episode will be televised on Dec. 20.

Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 12.51.27 PM
MN News

Man killed by falling tree during tornado warning in Rochester

The victim was outside having a cigarette when the tornado sirens sounded, according to authorities.

Mardis roseville police 12-15-21
MN News

14-year-old Twin Cities boy left for school, never showed up

Authorities say he's now missing, and are asking for the public's help locating him.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy in south Minneapolis

Police and medics responded to the 3500 block of South 3rd Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m.

joe biden oct 2020 - GPA PHoto Archive, Flickr
MN News

At GOP gubernatorial debate, all 5 candidates cast doubt on Biden's win

Each of the Republican hopefuls, without evidence, sowed doubt about the 2020 election.

Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 11.52.37 AM
MN News

Here's a list of the highest wind gusts in Minnesota

Some incredible non-thunderstorm wind gusts were measured.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Golden Knights strike back, overcome Kaprizov heroics

Kaprizov scored twice in the third period but the Wild lost 3-2.

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild's playoff series against Vegas

The Wild seem to have the advantage, but can they win their first playoff series since 2015?

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild score twice in 3rd period to sweep Vegas

The Wild snapped the Golden Knights' 23 game losing streak when leading after two periods.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

3 first-period goals lead Wild over Kings

With three goals in just over three minutes, the Wild sealed their fifth straight victory.

51070566898_8fe3edf868_c
MN Wild

Cam Talbot shuts out Blues to extend Wild home winning streak

Talbot helped the Wild extend the streak to 11 games.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

The Wild extended their winning streak to six games over one of the NHL's hottest teams.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov gets into the holiday spirit to rout Jets

Kirill Kaprizov's four points led the Wild to a 7-1 victory.

Zach Parise
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild ahead of the 2021 season

The Wild have several exciting pieces and a new division, but will it spell success in 2021?