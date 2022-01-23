Foligno's OT winner gives Wild fans a happy Hockey Day

Skip to main content

Foligno's OT winner lifts Wild over Blackhawks

A slow start gave way to the Wild's fifth win in the past six games.
Marcus Foligno

The Minnesota Wild weren't as dominant as they were on Friday night but after a slow start, they used a Marcus Foligno overtime goal to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

After a dominating performance on Friday, the Wild got off to a slow start in front of their home fans. Chicago got on the board first with Henrik Borgstrom's third goal of the year and then doubled its lead with a power play goal from Alex DeBrincat.

Down 2-0, the Wild answered with Joel Eriksson Ek's 12th goal of the season to cut the lead in half.

The Wild came out flat in the second period as the Blackhawks put pressure on Kaapo Kãhkönen. Although Chicago outshot Minnesota 17-8 in the second period, the Wild netminder kept it a 2-1 game until Kirill Kaprizov tied the game with his 17th goal of the season in the third period.

Chicago took the lead back later in the third with a Henrik Borgstrom goal but the Wild used their late-game magic when Kevin Fiala scored his 10th goal of the season to tie the game up at 3-3.

The game went to overtime, which saw both teams have their opportunities. With the clock winding down, Foligno played the hero, scoring his 16th goal of the season to cap off a happy Hockey Day for Wild fans.

The win was the Wild's (24-10-3) fifth in the past six games and they'll look to keep rolling when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

