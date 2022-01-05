For $300, Antonio Brown has advice for the Minnesota Vikings

Just days after taking off his jersey and pads and leaving the field shirtless in New York, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown says Mike Zimmer is the right man to fix the Minnesota Vikings.

What now? Yes, that Antonio Brown.

You know, the guy who went from being a perennial All-Pro with the Steelers to being accused of rape, allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver, winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs, supplying the NFL with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and then storming off the field this past Sunday.

Anyway, Brown did the Cameo for $300 and gave his advice (kind of) to the Vikings.

"I would love to have an opinion to actually tell you what should the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense, defense, but man, I'm trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I'm doing, where I'm going," said Brown. "So, SKOL Nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings: Call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He's the best of the best. You guys in good hands. Vikings Twitter, keep business booming."

Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman will be in the spotlight until the Vikings make a decision, be it keeping one or both around or firing one or both at the end of the season.

Minnesota (7-9) plays the Chicago Bears Sunday at noon and then will wander into another long offseason.